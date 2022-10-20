Jakobi Meyers Believes Patriots Rookie Has ‘Too Much Talent’

S

ometimes it can take a while for a rookie to find their way and show their true form in the NFL but for Jakobi Meyers, one New England Patriots rookie already has proven he has what it takes to last in the league.

The Patriots offense has faced their fair share of battles so far this season. With injuries to key players such as Mac Jones and Damien Harris, the Patriots have had to rely on players to pick up the slack.

Even though he himself was injured for some time, Meyers has been the Patriots most reliable wide receiver. The 25 year old leads New England in receiving with 24 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown per Pro Football Reference. No matter who is under center, they are constantly looking Meyers way.

What Patriots Rookie Has ‘Too Much Talent?’

Another player who has had to deal with some injury issues made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions and continued to show his skills in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Against Cleveland, Thornton racked up four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown per Pro Football Reference. The rookie also had three carries for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Meyers recently spoke about how impressive Thornton has been since joining the team.

“Just too much talent, honestly. He’s a great player in my opinion,” Meyers said about the rookie. “I think he’ll be in this game for a long time.

“To be that fast and stop that quick, man, that’s tough,” Meyers added. “A lot of guys couldn’t do that, to be able to just stop on a dime, but at the same time get up to 4.2. Like I said, it’s definitely impressive, but just seeing how he is around the game and how much he loves it, I’m not surprised at all.”

How Is Bailey Zappe Approaching Week 7?

The Patriots might have an important player return from injury in Mac Jones. The quarterback is slated to return against the Chicago Bears in what would be his first snaps since suffering a severe high ankle sprain.

While Zappe is still the guy if Jones is unable to go, the rookie quarterback is in the interesting position of going into the week not knowing if he will play or not. The quarterback touched upon how he prepares in a recent media availability.

“I think for me it’s still the same mentally the way I approach it,” Zappe said. “I still study the game plan the same way I would whether you said I was third string or a starter. That’s kind of the mentality that I take into it every week. That’s the mentality I’m going to take into this week. I think that’s going to carry on throughout the rest of the year.”

Zappe added that if he gets the chance to play in Week 7, he will savor the opportunity of playing on Monday night.