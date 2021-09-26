Crushing TD Against Patriots Called ‘God’s Plan’

The New England Patriots fell to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday 28-13, and one of the biggest plays of the game was a desperation TD toss from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway in the back of the end zone. Winston was being taken down by safety Kyle Dugger who was on a safety blitz, and Winston rather carelessly tossed the ball up.

Thankfully for him, his receiver came down with a contested catch and the score. There was a penalty on the play, so it was essentially a free shot at the end zone for Winston. He admittedly didn’t know that, but was instead trying to throw the ball away to keep from taking the sack. That’s not the worst decision, but he’s got to make sure he gets that ball clearly out of bounds, because this play could have ended in disaster for the Saints. Winston was asked about the heave during the post-game presser, and per ESPN’s Mike Triplett, Winston stold Saints head coach Sean Payton it was “God’s Plan.” Somebody get Drake on the horn.

Jameis Winston said it was "all God" on the TD pass to Marquez Callaway. He was trying to throw it away and did not know it was a free play. … Winston said Payton's message was, "If you're throwing it away, make sure you throw it away." Winston told Payton it was God's plan too — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 26, 2021

Here is a look at the throw:

The most Jameis Winston TD pass you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/sKOpGlhvsI — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) September 26, 2021

Jameis Winston vs. Mac Jones: Who Won the Matchup?

Jones clearly had the roughest of his three games as an NFL quarterback. He threw the ball 51 times and did record a TD pass, but he was also picked off three times. The interceptions weren’t totally on him as one was a tipped pass that tight end Jonnu Smith should have made. The last one was more of a desperation throw at the end of the game that sailed to the left on Jones. The rookie quarterback was hit 11 times during the game and sacked twice.

In all toll, it was a tough day at the office. Winston had a rough moment that wound up working in his favor on the TD pass. Other than that, he was efficient and he took care of the football. He completed 13 of 21 passes, threw for 2 TDs and 128 yards while taking 3 sacks. While QB rating isn’t an end-all-be-all stat, Winston doubled up on Jones with a 110.8 to 55.2. Group that with the final score and it is easy to see which QB was superior on Sunday.

Patriots Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Mac Jones’ Tough Game

Whenever a young QB gets recognition for his poise, he’s likely to get some undue criticism on the days he looks like a rookie. Jones looked every bit the part of a first-year guy on Sunday, and you know what? That’s OK. The Patriots releasing Cam Newton essentially accelerated Jones’ need to develop.

Rather than allowing him a season to become more comfortable from a backup role, Bill Belichick and Co. clicked the “I want it now” button, and with that decision comes more growing pains. Jones and the Pats are feeling them after falling to 1-2.

It isn’t going to get much easier next week as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looming.