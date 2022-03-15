Patriots Re-Sign 3-Time Super Bowl Champion

Let’s run it back.

After a horrendous hip injury ended James White’s 2021 campaign, the 30-year-old running back and the New England Patriots have agreed on a new friendly two-year, $5 million deal with $500,000 guaranteed, per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero:

Correction: It's a two-year, $5 million deal for James White. $2.5M average. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

White has played his entire eight-year career with the Patriots since the team selected him in the fourth round out of Wisconsin. White is a running back, but most of his best moments in a Patriots uniform have come as a receiver out of the backfield.

He is seventh on the Patriots’ all-time receptions list with 381, and he has the most career receptions of any active member of the team. Beyond the stats, White has been a locker room leader whose value is difficult to quantify.

Even while injured in 2021, White was mentoring the Patriots’ young running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris.

White’s overall value and his willingness to accept a very team-friendly deal were major factors in his returning to the only team he’s ever played for as a professional.

With White returning, the Patriots will have most the backfield in place that they started the 2021 season with, but it remains to be seen if J.J. Taylor will return.

What Does White’s Return Mean For Brandon Bolden?

The Patriots’ other beloved veteran running back is Brandon Bolden. With White coming back, there is some question as to whether Bolden will return. Bolden turned 32 in January, but he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

After injuries took their toll on the Patriots’ running back situation, Bolden stepped in logging 226 yards on the ground and career-highs in receptions (41) receiving yards (405). Bolden didn’t look like a guy who is on the decline, but the falloff can be sudden for a running back–especially one on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The Patriots have made some interesting choices as it pertains to the plethora of free agents they had on their roster.

Who’s Leaving and Who’s Staying?

Most notanly, the Patriots decided to allow cornerback J.C. Jackson to walk in free agency. The interception magnet was quickly snatched up by the free-spending Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson agreed to a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. The deal includes a $25 million signing bonus and $40 million of it is fully guaranteed. That includes his 2022 ($3 million) and 2023 ($12 million) salaries are fully guaranteed.

The Patriots haven’t yet signed or acquired a cornerback to take Jackson’s place. Perhaps that will come in the coming days via free agency, a trade or next month in the NFL Draft.

New England also watched Ted Karras sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. While it is impossible to deny the positive impact Karras had on the Patriots’ offense when he returned to the team after a year with the Miami Dolphins, the presence of second-year pro Mike Onwenu makes the exit easier to handle.

New England released Kyle Van Noy, traded Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for Mack Wilson and are seemingly saying goodbye to Dont’a Hightower. That said, the team is bringing Devin McCourty back, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Hoyer, veteran kicker Nick Folk and backup O-lineman James Ferentz.

There are still some questions to be answered, like what No. 1 WR target will Bill Belichick get for Mac Jones, but we are beginning to see what the 2022 Patriots will look like–at least at the start of training camp.

