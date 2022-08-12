Recently Retired RB Sounds off on Patriots Offense

It has been just over 24 hours since James White retired but the former New England Patriots running back is already speaking out about what he saw while on the team.

White appeared on “Good Morning Football” on Friday and spoke about New England’s offensive set-up and feels that critics are rushing to judgment.

“I think a lot of people are kind of rushing to judgment when it comes to all that,” White said Friday morning. “Bill’s coached a lot of football. Matty P’s coached a lot of football. So has Joe Judge. I think you’ve just got to let those guys work. A lot of coaches coach a lot of different positions before they end up being an offensive coordinator. They could have coached on the defensive side of the ball at first. I don’t think a lot of people really realize that. A lot of coaches coach a lot of different positions before they get their quote-unquote main job.

“So I think you’ve really got to let those guys work. There’s a lot of talent in that offense from the quarterback position, offensive line, tight ends, running backs, receivers. They’re very deep at the receiver position. I think Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, Bill Belichick are putting those guys in the right position to be successful, and I think Patriots fans will be happy with the product that they put out there this year.

“I think they have a lot of talent, and the coaching staff is trying to do their best job to put guys in the best position to succeed.”

Is There Still Reason to be Concerned?

New England is choosing to operate without an official offensive coordinator. The Patriots also haven’t publicly disclosed who will be calling plays. Patricia was the reported play-caller but in New England’s first preseason game, both Judge and Patricia called plays.

Belichick spoke about the play-calling situation after the game and he didn’t shine any clarity on the roles of the coaches.

“Don’t worry about that,” he said when asked who will call plays during the regular season. “We’ll work it out. … We’re going through a process.”

Other Patriots Preseason Week 1 Takeaways

The Patriots were defeated by the New York Giants 23-21 on Thursday evening. One of the standouts who will be competing for a starting job was Tyquan Thornton.

The rookie wide receiver only had two receptions for nine yards, but he gained his first professional touchdown. Thornton showed the ability to gain separation at the NFL level and continues to look like a promising selection by New England.

Another rookie had a quality showing on the night. While he got off to a rough start, Bailey Zappe had a quality performance. The quarterback threw for 205 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception. Mac Jones doesn’t have to worry about losing his starting job, but the Patriots may have found their long-term backup QB.