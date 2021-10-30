AFC East Rival Has WR That ‘Makes Sense’ For Patriots, Says Analyst

The need for the New England Patriots to add a top-flight WR will seemingly never go away. As the NFL Trade deadline approaches (November 2 at 4 pm ET), the talk of New England making a move to add a pass-catcher is still alive.

Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault likes the idea of New England pursuing New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder in a trade deadline deal. Dussault wrote: “Crowder is a different kind of receiver from [Brandin] Cooks and probably more in line with the kind that the Patriots have gotten the most production out of over the years. While Jakobi Meyers remains an emerging NFL star, giving Mac Jones another consistent slot target could be a huge boost to the offense on third downs. The Jets receiver has been a 100-catch receiver when healthy and has jumped right back into the New York offense after missing the early part of the season. He’s in the final year of a three-year deal so the financials could make sense for New England.”

Crowder is smallish at 5’9″, but he’s proven to be a competitive and productive player during his 7-year NFL career. After being drafted in the fourth round by the Washington Football Team back in 2015, Crowder spent the first four seasons of his career playing in the nation’s capital.

For the past 2-plus years, Crowder has been with the Jets. He has established himself as a respected receiver but not a guy capable of truly moving the needle for a struggling offense.

How Has Jamison Crowder Fared This Season?

Let’s be honest, almost no one on the New York Jets offense is playing well this year. Injuries have been an obstacle for Crowder in the 2021 season. Due to a bothersome hamstring injury, Crowder has played in only 3 games amassing 15 receptions for 119 yards and a TD. He is generally explosive and hasn’t looked as quick, which is seemingly a product of the injury.

His longest completion of the season thus far is 29 yards, which is well beneath where he has been throughout his career. Crowder has a reception of at least 40 yards in each season he’s played in the NFL besides the current one.

How Has Jamison Crowder Played Against the Patriots?

Bill Belichick is often fond of players who have performed well against his team. Crowder doesn’t fit that description. He’s lost all 6 games he’s played against the Patriots and he has only 22 receptions on 30 targets for 192 yards and a TD.

If the Patriots do like Crowder, chances are it could be based on something he’s done against other squads.

