Patriots Activated Forgotten Young QB

The New England Patriots added to their quarterback depth chart on Tuesday, November 9 by activating Jarrett Stidham from the physically unable to perform list. Stidham had been inactive since undergoing back surgery. ESPN’s Field Yates had the news:

The Patriots have officially activated QB Jarrett Stidham to their roster from PUP. He can serve as another back-up to Mac Jones alongside veteran Brian Hoyer. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

Stidham’s arrival will do little to change the Patriots’ current dynamic at quarterback. Rookie Mac Jones is firmly entrenched as the team’s starter. Brian Hoyer’s job seems secure as he has served as Jones’ mentor throughout the preseason. There was some thought that the Patriots might have worked out a trade involving Stidham, but that didn’t come to fruition. Now, along with practice-squader Garrett Gilbert, it would appear the Patriots have a surplus of arms on the roster.

As of early afternoon on November 10, the Patriots were still reportedly in pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. If the Patriots are able to land the former Pro-Bowl receiver, they will need to make room on their roster.

That could make Stidham or perhaps another player expendable.

What’s Jarrett Stidham’s Future With or Without the Patriots?

There is no denying Stidham’s arm talent. Because he’s also still just 25 years old, there is some definite upside. After all, Brandon Weeden was a 28-year-old rookie quarterback. If we’re being honest, Stidham still hasn’t had an opportunity to develop as a starting quarterback.

Last season, the Patriots went with veteran Cam Newton rather than allowing Stidham to sink or swim in a starter’s role. With Mac Jones hitting the ground running as a starting quarterback in his rookie season, the chances of Stidham ever getting that opportunity in New England are slim.

However, you can bet there is at least one team who would be willing to give Stidham a look. There are a lot of QB-starved teams in the NFL, and giving Stidham an opportunity to develop is a better option than some teams have currently on their rosters.

Will We See Any Jarrett Stidham This Season?

The smart bet is that Stidham won’t take another snap as a member of the Patriots unless it’s because of an injury or a massive blowout.

If the Patriots jump out to a serious lead against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, it’s feasible Bill Belichick might give Stidham an opportunity to get some in-game reps. When you’re in your third year and have only thrown 48 passes in your career, snaps are precious.

Who knows, Stidham’s next team will likely take any snaps he receives moving forward into consideration when they evaluate him. There isn’t much else to go on otherwise.

