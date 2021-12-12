Patriots QB Buried on the Bench With Changes ‘Unlikely,’ Says NFL Analyst

Things are going along swimmingly for most members of the New England Patriots.

The team has the best record in the AFC at 9-4 and they have won seven games in a row. Bill Belichick is doing arguably the best coaching he’s done in his Hall-of-Fame career.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Fans weren’t subject to an extended rebuilding period despite losing the greatest quarterback who ever lived ahead of last season. Still, not every member of the roster is having a great year.

What’s Going on With Jarrett Stidham?

At one point in 2020, it appeared as though the Patriots might be turning their offense over to Jarrett Stidham. He had an opportunity to beat out Cam Newton ahead of the 2020 campaign, but couldn’t get it done.

Now, after having back surgery earlier this year, it seems he is simply waiting for an opportunity that isn’t likely to come with the Patriots.

Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit doesn’t see Jarrett Stidham making any impact on the Patriots this season. Buchmasser wrote: “Stidham was activated from the physically unable to perform list in early November but has been a game day inactive ever since. The former fourth-round draft pick is currently the third option on the depth chart, and it is unlikely his status changes anytime soon.”

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

It seems the Patriots might have entertained trading Stidham at some point, but he has remained with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jarrett Stidham’s Next Chance Will Come With a Different Team

Stidham is still under contract through the 2022 season. He is scheduled to make $965,000 next season, but it would be a major shock to see Stidham with the team next season.

One way or another, Stidham should get another chance to compete for a job, but with Mac Jones firmly entrenched as the team’s quarterback of the present and future, the 25-year-old doesn’t appear to have a role with the Patriots.

Will the Patriots pursue a trade involving Stidham during the offseason? It’s possible, but when you consider he probably won’t have taken a single snap this season, it seems unlikely he’ll have much trade value.

For Stidham’s career, he has thrown just 48 passes, completed 50% of them for 256 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs. That’s not exactly what one might call a promising small sample size.

New England may wind up simply cutting their losses. Letting Stidham walk now that the Patriots have their quarterback stings a little less. Imagine the criticism Belichick would be getting if they were still searching for their franchise quarterback.

As it is, Stidham is the one left to figure out what his next steps will be from a career standpoint.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!