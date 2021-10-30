Patriots Forgotten QB ‘Must Be Moved Off Roster’, Says Analyst

Remember Jarrett Stidham?

With the way New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has played, it’s easy to forget Stidham is still on the roster, and was once seen as the future at the position for the franchise. After recovering from back surgery, Stidham returned to practice earlier in the week. However, some Patriots analyst are eager for Stidham to jettisoned somewhere in exchange for draft assets.

Musket Fire’s Jerry Trotta wants Stidham out on the first thing smoking. He makes a strong case for dealing Stidham.

Trotta wrote: “With the Patriots seemingly content on keeping Brian Hoyer around as Mac Jones’ mentor and backup, what reason do they have to keep Jarrett Stidham? The former fourth-round pick, who recently returned to practice after being activated off the PUP list, would be a premier practice squad quarterback, but he’d also make for a solid back for a QB-needy team. With teams like the Jets, Titans, Cowboys, Lions and Ravens — among at least a handful of others — having questions at the backup QB position, the Patriots might not have much trouble finding a buyer for Stidham. Let’s call it like it is, Patriots fans. Stidham has never been long for New England. Not only has he underperformed in his limited opportunities under center, but he seemed to lose the trust of the coaching staff last offseason when he suffered a mysterious injury that sidelined him during training camp. If New England gets a reasonable offer for Stidham, they better take it, because this marriage should’ve ended yesterday.”

Does it Make Any Sense for the Patriots to Hold on to Jarrett Stidham?

It’s hard to disagree with Trotta. The combination of Jones’ age and potential mixed with Stidham’s lack of production, age and remaining upside makes the latter the epitome of expendable.

Brian Hoyer has gladly stepped in to be the veteran mentor while Stidham is rightfully still looking for an opportunity to prove he’s a starting guy. Because that opportunity won’t come in New England unless Jones goes down with a serious injury.

What Sort of Compensation Can the Patriots Get Back for Jarrett Stidham?

The Patriots cannot expect to make out like bandits by securing a third or even fourth-round pick in exchange for Stidham. The Patriots have to be honest with themselves, Stidham hasn’t really had an extended period to raise his stock.

When he has played, he’s looked inconsistent and that’s not serving as a factor raising his trade value. In any case, even if the Patriots can’t secure anything other than a seventh-round pick, it would still be a wise decision to turn the return into a player who can actually make the team.

