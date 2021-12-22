Patriots Warned Not to ‘Overthink’ Crucial Offseason Decision

The single biggest New England Patriots free agent this offseason is cornerback J.C. Jackson. The 26-year-old is in line to get a huge contract from someone, but the question remains: will it be the Patriots?

While Bill Belichick has proven, he will splurge as the team’s de facto general manager, but he doesn’t always allocate funds in the direction that is expected. Jackson has been dynamic as a ball-hawking cornerback for the Patriots since his rookie season in 2018.

Even still, the Patriots are allowing Jackson to reach free agency where he could wooed away from Foxboro by a team that is willing to break the bank to sign him. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton has a very basic piece of advice.

Patriots Warned Not to “Overthink” the J.C. Jackson Situation

“The New England Patriots shouldn’t overthink this decision,” Moton wrote. Jackson is in his prime, and that’s exactly why the Patriots would be considered wise by most if they tried to lock Jackson up with an extension.

“Barring an early extension, J.C. Jackson would go into the 2022 offseason as the top cornerback available in free agency,” Moton continued. “He’s one of the league’s best ball hawks with 24 interceptions and 50 pass breakups over the past four seasons.”

Future Hall-of-Famers Speaking Out in Support of Jackson Getting a Big Payday

When you consider Jackson’s 24 picks are more through his 59 games than guys like Deion Sanders, Champ Bailey or Richard Sherman in as many contests to start their illustrious careers. That’s a group of Hall-of-Famers and one virtual lock in Sherman when he decides to call it a career. Even Sherman spoke out in support of Jackson getting paid. He said it “pissed him off,” that the Patriots hadn’t compensated Jackson for his stellar play.

It is hard to imagine asking Jackson to be more productive than he has been thus far in his career–and he’s in the midst of another strong campaign,

“This season, Jackson has a case for an All-Pro nod,” Moton wrote. “He’s snagged seven interceptions and leads the NFL in pass breakups (20). He’s also allowing an impressive 50.6 percent completion rate and a 40.8 passer rating in coverage.”

You could make the argument Jackson has gotten even better since New England traded away his mentor and a former Defensive Player of the Year.

“Before the 2021 trade deadline, the Patriots sent cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers,” Moton wrote. “After dealing their most established cover man, they will probably lock Jackson into a massive long-term deal. Thanks in large part to Jackson’s ball-tracking skills, the Patriots give up the third-fewest yards and touchdowns through the air. He’s the cornerstone of a stingy secondary.”

It is difficult to disagree with Moton’s summary, but Patriots fans might be having visions of the team’s reluctance to pay other dynamic defensive stars like Chandler Jones and Gilmore. Could we be looking at the latest example of Belichick betting on his ability to replace Jackson’s production at corner?

If so, you should expect the Patriots to draft a corner high, and for them to take a long hard look at the free-agent market as they search for a replacement who can keep what has become a strong defense from skipping a beat.