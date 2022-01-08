Patriots Assistant Coach Expected to Be Target for Bears Head Coaching Job

The New England Patriots‘ coaching staff could be a little lighter this offseason. Most are aware that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be a target for at least one head-coaching opportunity this offseason.

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will also reportedly get his looks as well. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport spoke with WEEI’s Gresh and Keefe and he believes there is a good chance Mayo will get his first opportunity to be a head coach.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Jerod Mayo Has Been Mentioned as a Candidate for Bears Head Coaching Job

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Mayo could be a match for a Chicago Bears team that might be looking to hire a young head coach.

“The Bears have been connected to both [Jim] Harbaugh and Saints coach Sean Payton—but I don’t think they’d get into any sort of bidding war on either,” Breer wrote. “And assuming Matt Nagy’s gone (GM Ryan Pace has a decent chance to survive), I’ve heard they won’t be focused solely on quarterback-developers like they were when they landed Nagy in 2018, with their focus likely on leader-of-men types.”

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

If the Bears get an opportunity to ink a big name like Harbaugh or Payton, it’s unlikely Mayo or any other candidate with less prestige will get the job. However, as Breer mentioned, the Bears might not be too keen on paying the coin to lure Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan–though he is a former Bear. The same can be said for Payton–who is also a former Bear–but who has been the Saints’ head coach for 15 years.

“It’s also worth noting that owner George McCaskey has been very involved in the NFL’s diversity efforts, and the league has been bullish on the candidacy of Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier,” Breer wrote. “Frazier, a star corner on the vaunted 1985 Bears defense, has been raised to me repeatedly in regards to Buffalo’s plans. I’ve heard a few younger candidates that project as leaders, like Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo and Colts DC Matt Eberflus, will be in the mix, too. (Obviously, for these types, a plan for developing Justin Fields will be important.)”

Would Mayo Be the Bears’ First Choice?

From the looks of the list Breer mentioned, Mayo might be a part of what might be considered a second tier of candidates. He’s also not an offensive guy, so he’d need to hire an offensive coordinator who is capable of developing a plan to properly develop Fields. Mayo’s leadership skills have never been in question, and at 35 years old, he’s seemingly have time to grow with Fields in their respective roles.

It just might be the kind of coach-quarterback relationship that lasts more than a decade and is the root of long-standing success. Patriots fans have seen a similar formula work with their team as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady partnered for a 20-year run of unprecedented success.

Mayo’s best shot might be with an opening like the one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That job might not be at the top of the list for the bigger names, which could mean it offers Mayo an opportunity to rescue a franchise.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!