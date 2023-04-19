Patriots Coach Explains Reasoning For Staying In New England

It seemed like New England Patriots defensive coach Jerod Mayo had a chance to become a head coach this offseason but he decided to stay in New England. Speaking to the media for the first time this offseason, he explained his decision.

“That’s a great question,” Mayo said. “First of all, my family’s here. Second of all, I would say I love it here in Boston. I pretty much was raised here at this point, came here in 2008. It would take a lot for me to leave. This is where I want to be, and I feel the same way from the coaching staff and also from the Kraft family.

“I’m confident I will grow here,” added Mayo. “Where that leads, I’m not sure. Hopefully, I’m here for the foreseeable future, but we’ll just have to see. I am confident in the plan they have put together as far as my development is concerned.”

Jerod Mayo Explains Role With New England Patriots In 2023

While the 2023 season is still quite far away, Mayo talked about what his role will look like this upcoming season. The defensive coach revealed that Steve Belichick has been calling plays since 2019 and that Mayo was involved in interviews for offensive coaching positions.

“Steve’s calling the plays,” Mayo said. “He’s done a great job. He’s been calling the plays since 2019. I have no complaints or anything like that. I’ve learned a lot from Steve, as well. He’s a very smart coach. He does a good job calling the game. Our defense has been pretty good here since ’19. We’ve just got to try to keep it going.

“I don’t have a title yet,” Mayo added. ” … There are some things that they let me participate in. … I was in some of the interview processes, which was a great experience for me. Offensive line (coach) interviews, and also offensive coordinator interviews.”

New England Patriots Offense Gets “Clean Slate” Under New Coach

While things are the same on defense, the Patriots offense is changing. Bill O’Brien has taken over as offensive coordinator and also spoke to the media on Tuesday. According to O’Brien, everyone on New England’s offense has a “clean slate.”

“I think the big thing for us right now is everybody’s starting with a clean slate,” O’Brien said. “I think that every year’s different. I think this year is no different than any other year relative to each year in the NFL is different. So what you did in the past — whether it’s a player or a coach or anybody in the organization — really has no bearing on what happens moving forward.

“We just started (Monday), and we’re looking forward to having a good Phase 1 (of the offseason program) and then a good Phase 2 and then a good Phase 3. That’s what it’s all about.”

O’Brien pointed back to the clean slate when continuing to be asked questions about quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think it goes back to — and I’m telling you when I say this — (on Monday) we started, and it really is a clean slate,” O’Brien said. “However you played or however you coached or whatever you did in the past, in the end, it’s all about what we’re going to do starting (now).

“For 2 1/2 months when I got hired, we were in this office next door meeting as an offensive staff, getting to know each other and things like that,” the coach added. “Now, we get a chance to meet with the players. It’s all brand new. Every year’s new. Football is a game of emotion at times. That’s just what football is. But at the end of the day, this is a new year, this is a new start, and we’re excited about it.”