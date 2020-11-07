Jets Head Coach Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Big Loss’ on Defense

I’m not sure New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has any room to point out any other team’s biggest loss, but the man in charge of the win-less squad called out the New England Patriots‘ missing link on Thursday.

Dont’a Hightower is a ‘Big Loss’

Gase was meeting the media and he was asked about the Patriots and their struggles during the 2020 season. Gase’s team is 0-8 and the Patriots are just above them in the AFC East standings at 2-5.

Gase says Patriots’ linebacker Dont’a Hightower was a “big loss.”

Adam Gase on what he sees from the Patriots' defense: "Hightower not being out there from opting out, that's a big deal. That's a big loss." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 5, 2020

Hightower was one of eight Patriots to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19. Hightower and his fiancee have a newborn baby.

The Opt-Out Players the Patriots Miss the Most

I’d have to agree with Gase. Hightower is the Patriot that is missed the most of the eight. New England linebackers have tackled horribly, and that’s especially the case with Hightower’s replacement Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Because New England lost Kyle Van Not, Elandon Roberts, and Jamie Collins from the unit, it was impossible not to expect some falloff in this area. A close second to Hightower is offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

He was considered high risk because he is a cancer survivor, and thus the decision seemed to be a no-brainer for him. The Patriots have had tons of injuries on their offensive line and struggled to maintain a consistent unit. If Cannon were present, along with David Andrews, Joe Thuney, Jermaine Elumenor (prior to his injury), and super rookie Michael Onwenu, we might be looking at the best O-line in the NFL.

Instead, injuries and COVID-19 opt-outs have left it looking more like a taxi squad with several players playing out of position.

Patrick Chung and Marqise Lee are two others who could be providing some help for the Patriots. Chung isn’t there greatest in pass coverage, but he’s as tough as they come and very capable of holding his own against the run. Lee was signed as a free agent WR and based on what the Patriots have at the position, he would have been a welcomed addition.

