Jets Forced to Make QB Change Vs. Patriots After Injury

When the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets on Monday night in an absolute must-win game, the home-standing team won’t have its starting quarterback.

Joe Flacco Gets the Call

Sam Darnold aggravated a shoulder injury in the Jets’ 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. There was some hope he’d be able to go against the Patriots, but news broke on Flacco being named the starter on Saturday.

Joe Flacco will start vs Patriots. Gase says he’s not worried about his limited reps this week. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2020

The Jets aren’t on their own with players on the mend. The Patriots have an obscene number of players on the injury report themselves, and that includes Stephon Gilmore and N’Keal Harry has been ruled out.

Must-Win on Monday Night

No matter how many players are out for the Patriots, this is a game they absolutely have to have if there is any chance to save the season. If they cannot beat a hapless and winless Jets team playing their second-string QB–even one as experienced as Flacco–there is no use dreaming about a second-half surge that leads to a playoff berth.

This game couldn’t be coming along at a better time. The Patriots have to have it on Monday night, and no team has been better at giving it up this season.

