Jimmy Garoppolo Shares Revealing Detail About His Patriots Tenure

The San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with the media for the first time since his team drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. Lance was drafted to take Garoppolo’s place as early as this upcoming season.

Garoppolo discussed his current predicament on CBS Sports Radio on Tuesday and thought back to his time with the New England Patriots. This team drafted him to ultimately be the successor to Tom Brady before trading him to the Niners.

According to Garoppolo, he never thought the Patriots would ever deal him. Garoppolo was asked how he would have felt had all of the trade rumors about his return to New England come to fruition.

Here’s what he said:

I don’t know. We never really got to cross that bridge. You never know where your path is going to take you in the NFL. I thought I was going to be in New England for my entire career. That didn’t go as planned. It’s kind of one of those businesses, you have to be ready for anything. You’ve got to be on your toes. You have to be able to react. However the story plays out you have to be ready to run with it.

It seems Garoppolo is always learning tough lessons about the business of professional football.

The Chances of a Jimmy G-Patriots Reunion Are Very Low

The Patriots were said to be interested in swinging a trade for their former quarterback, but nothing materialized. Some believed the Niners would move Garoppolo after trading up to the No. 3 spot for a pick they eventually used to draft Lance.

The Niners’ brass said all along that Garoppolo would be the starter in 2021, but there are still doubts he’ll finish the season on San Francisco’s roster. At the least, the 29-year-old is likely approaching his final season with the 49ers.

Garoppolo’s chances of landing with the Niners also seem slim at this point. The Patriots used the No. 15 pick to draft Mac Jones. With the Alabama star essentially designated as the team’s starter of the future, there wouldn’t appear to be much room for Garoppolo now or in the future.

Perhaps Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels Will Be Reunited

If members of the Patriots’ coaching staff are still enamored with Garoppolo, his next time might still wind up being a reunion of sorts.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head-coaching vacancy before the team hired Nick Sirianni earlier this year.

Chances are McDaniels will be looking for another opportunity after this season. If there is still–or ever was–a strong connection between McDaniels and Garoppolo, that could be a match depending on the quarterback situation on the roster the former coaches potentially.

Keep an eye on what happens with the Houston Texans. If David Culley has a disastrous season, old Patriots front office man and current Houston general manager, Nick Caserio might be a guy interested in both McDaniels and Garoppolo.