NFL Analysts Suggests Failed Coach Will ‘Crawl’ Back to New England

They always come back. In some cases, that’s not always a good thing. Can this be said for former New England Patriots assistants and coordinators?

At least one person believes the New York Giants’ Joe Judge should be the next Belichick-ian disciple to return to New England.

On a recent segment from Heavy presents I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, Heavy’s Paul Esden Jr. sees Judge coming back to New England looking for another coordinator job.

Esden Jr. said:

Sure when New England people inevitably fail, it’s happened throughout the walks of life. No, they’re not going to just get a job in New England that is either made up or whatever; he’s going to come crawling back from New York to New England on his hands and knees and he’s just going to be doing the Major Payne army crawl all the way back to Bill Belichick for a job. And after Bill Belichick thinks about it for a moment, ultimately he will say okay you can be my special assistant to the regional manager, and he will put him on the staff with that title.

Former Belichick Assistants Have Failed as Head Coaches

The list of former Belichick assistant coaches and coordinators who have gone on to become head coaches for other organizations is pretty long. However, Belichick’s coaching tree hasn’t been all that successful.

Of the 10 former Belichick assistants who have gone on to become head coaches in the NFL, only two of them have had winning records. Nick Saban has become one of the best college football coaches of all time, but he was just 15-17 as the Miami Dolphins head coach.

Al Groh (9-7) and Bill O’Brien (52-48) are the only Belichick disciples to post winning records as head coaches after leaving the Hoodie. While flaming out has been a consistent theme for former Belichick assistants, returning to Foxboro has been another.

Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia both failed miserably as the head coach of the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions, respectively. Both returned to the organization after their head-coaching missteps, so it’s not crazy to suggest the same thing could be in the cards for Judge.

The Giants Are 4-8

After a 20-9 Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, another team with a former Belichick assistant as a head coach (Brian Flores), the Giants are 4-8. They are all but out of playoff contention at this point.

Even if they ran the table with wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team, they would still only be 9-8, which probably won’t be enough to get into the postseason.

That’s not to mention how improbable it is for the Giants to go on that kind of run. In just over 1.5 seasons at the helm in New York, he has a 10-18 record. Don’t be surprised if he is a Black Monday casualty.

