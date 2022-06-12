Patriots Star Slot Cornerback Looking to ‘Bounce Back’ in 2022

T

he New England Patriots will need to fill a massive hole at the cornerback position but luckily they have some help.

With J.C. Jackson departing for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots now have a massive hole at the position. Trying to replace Jackson isn’t a one-man job, New England will need multiple players to step up in 2022.

The Patriots will primarily look to Malcolm Butler to replace Jackson at the top of the depth chart. New England signed the cornerback out of retirement so he will be well rested but it could take a while for the 32-year-old to adjust and get back in the swing of things once the regular season arrives.

After Butler, Jonathan Jones will be the key man for New England. Jones is receiving some high praise as Pro Football Focus ranked him as the third-best slot corner in the NFL entering the 2022 season.

“Jones is eyeing a bounce-back season after injuring his shoulder early in 2021,” wrote Anthony Treash. “Before missing most of last season, the seven-year pro was on a two-year run of stout slot coverage play, as his 84.4 coverage grade ranked top-five at the position from 2019 to 2020.

“Jones did a great deal of that work in single coverage and didn’t falter. In those two years combined, his slot coverage grade in one-on-one situations ranked second-best in the league.”

What Can Jones Do to Improve in 2022?

With a shoulder injury ending his season prematurely, the cornerback will simply be hoping to play all 17 games in the regular season.

Jones combined for 20 tackles and an interception in just six games played. Patriots fans will be wondering what could have been if the cornerback was healthy the entire season.

If Jones continues to be unlucky and ends up sidelined it would be a much bigger deal this season. New England would be forced to move a young corner into a starting position much sooner than they might have anticipated. In 2022, New England drafted Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the third and fourth round respectively.

How Important Is Defending the Slot?

With the rise of slot receivers, Jones’ job isn’t an easy one. With Jackson gone, that job only gets harder.

In a similar yet different way to having Tom Brady as a safety blanket for nearly 20 years, the Patriots defense could rely on Jackson to make big plays and big stops. Now that Jackson is gone, each cornerback can’t afford to take their foot off of the gas pedal.

Jones will be expected to perform well on each and every play and never take a down off. Over the course of an 18-game season that is a tall task.

But New England can find relief in the fact that Jones has performed so well to start his career. You don’t become one of the top slot corners in the NFL by accident. With Jackson now departed, Jones’ play simply becomes that much more important and vital to the Patriots success in the 2022 regular season.