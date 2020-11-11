Patriots Add Vital Depth With TE Signing

The New England Patriots have had as many injuries and COVID-19 situations as any team in the league. The tight end position has been hit especially hard. Thankfully, help is on the way with Tuesday’s signing of Jordan Thomas.

Thomas Adds Much-Needed Depth

On Monday ahead of the Patriots’ thrilling 30-27 win over the New York Jets, they had one active tight end on the roster, and that was Ryan Izzo. Even Izzo wasn’t 100 percent, but he gutted it out and played 74 or 80 offensive snaps.

Needless to say, the Patriots knew they couldn’t continue this way, and that they needed to make a move. That is mostly what led to the team signing Thomas off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

In Thomas’ career, he has 21 receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t had an opportunity to play a ton of snaps, and he’ll be looking to make a mark with the Patriots.

Patriots Placed Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve

One of the Patriots’ prized rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi was already on injured reserve. Now, the other first-year player at the position, Dalton Keene finds himself on IR. This absence, of at least three weeks, only intensifies the need to have another tight end on the roster.

Can Thomas Actually Get into a Game Anytime Soon?

Ir’s hard to say what the Patriots will do with players they acquire off waivers or from other team’s practice squads. On Monday, the team player Jakob Johnson in place of a tight end, and even used some extra-jumbo sets with back-up O-lineman in that position to go max-protection.

There’s also Rashod Berry, who was called up for the Jets game, yet he didn’t see a single snap in the game. There’s also David Wells and Dylan Cantrell whom the Patriots also signed, but to the practice squad, on Tuesday. How soon any of those guys can help at the position depends on the COVID-19 restrictions and their acclimation to the offense.

We’ll see, but the Patriots need help there soon.

