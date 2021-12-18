Patriots Josh McDaniels Discussed for Head-Coaching Vacancy

Whenever an NFL has success, without fail, its offensive and/or defensive coordinators will have their names mentioned in connection with head-coaching opportunities.

It seems it is time of the New England Patriots‘ Josh McDaniels to be a hot commodity again. On WEEI’s Gresh & Keefe on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network acknowledged McDaniels has been one floated in speculation about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ next head coach.

Rapoport said McDaniels must “make sure to look for a good, stable, properly operating franchise.” That might not be the best way to describe the Jags’ job. The Jacksonville franchise has been problematic from multiple standpoints. The team fired Urban Meyer earlier this week after a myriad of issues.

Because of the team’s poor recent history, Rapoport wondered aloud:

“Is this a job Josh McDaniels would want? As he goes into this process now, that should be the question every time.”

The biggest draw for the Jaguars’ franchise is its young quarterback, but even he has struggled and been outplayed by the Patriots’ Mac Jones. “You do have Trevor Lawrence, who I think is going to be good, but honestly, watching him this year you really don’t know,” Rapoport said.

While supporting cast and coaching are obviously important, Jones has thrown for 2,869 yards compared to 2,735 for Lawrence. Jones also owns an edge in TDs (16-9) and picks (8-14). It’s early and no one is closing the door on Lawrence’s development. However, Jags owner Shad Khan isn’t exactly the kind of owner who instills belief in a head coach.

“Then you have an owner who has not covered himself in glory over his 10 years,” said Rapoport. If that’s the best chance at a head-coaching opportunity McDaniels gets, he might elect to stay put for another game.

Josh McDaniels is the Mastermind Behind Mac Jones’ Strong Rookie Season

Jones’ strong season is the kind of performance that will have general managers looking hard at the offensive coordinator.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar says McDaniels deserves credit for Jones’ strong play.

Lazar wrote:

“Speaking to a source familiar with at least one potential opening, the league is noticing McDaniels’ work with Mac Jones, and the Patriots’ offensive coordinator is re-emerging as a legitimate head coach candidate.”

With the appeal on the rise for McDaniels, he could have his pick of the litter.

“McDaniels is on the record that he still aspires to be a head coach again, and he could receive significant interest as soon as this coaching cycle,” wrote Lazar. “Most teams hiring a new head coach are either looking to pair a coach with a young quarterback (Jaguars, Bears) or will be drafting a first-round quarterback in the near future. Belichick is deservedly receiving most of the credit for the Pats’ one-year rebuild, but it’s McDaniels who has been attached to Jones’s hip since rookie minicamp last May, is in the weeds of his fast-tracked development and calling plays.”

Those who are charged with evaluating top candidates will recognize McDaniels’ impact on Jones and his role in limiting the rebuilding period for the Patriots.

“McDaniels receives some criticism for his situational play-calling, mainly in the red zone, and a lack of aggressiveness at times,” Lazar wrote. “Still, conceptually, he’s a fantastic play designer and game-planner that has Jones light years ahead of his peers in the 2021 rookie class.”

Teams may indeed be interested in that “fantastic play designer.”

A Strong Finish From Jones Will Help McDaniels Even More

If you think McDaniels’ name is hot now, imagine what it will be like in February if the Patriots make it to the Super Bowl.

If that happens, you can bet Jones will have played a significant role down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs.

Jones’ success will only augment the spotlight on the job McDaniels has done with the rookie quarterback. That sort of thing would have to look attractive to the Jags.

