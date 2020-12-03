Patriots Sign Inspirational Free-Agent Safety

The New England Patriots added some depth to their practice squad this week by signing hard-nosed and persistent safety JT Hassell and guard Ross Reynolds.

For those updating Patriots rosters at home, practice-squad safety J.T. Hassell has been assigned No. 48, while practice-squad guard Ross Reynolds will wear No. 64. #knowyournumbers — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 2, 2020

The Book on Hassell

Hassell is the picture of persistence and hard work. He’s an uber-athletic linebacker converted to safety who hails from tiny Florida Institute of Technology. the 5’11 200-pounder was born with only two fingers on his left hand, and he has never allowed that challenge to shape his identity, or to hinder him on the field.

He played in six games for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, and was released in September. The Patriots had him in for workouts twice, but only signed him to the practice squad this month. Hassell isn’t expected to be activated for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his presence with the team will serve a few purposes.

Because he’s such a good athlete, he has the ability to mimic top-quality athletes the Patriots may face this season. He also projects as a potential impact player on special teams, and a depth option in the secondary.

He’s just 25 years old, so he has some room for growth. Moreover, having a player with Hassell’s strong athletic character is a boost to any organization.

The Book on Reynolds

Like Hassell, Reynolds is just 25. The 6’4″ 300-pounder hails from Iowa, and he spent a portion of the 2019 season with the San Francisco 49ers on their practice squad. Also like Hassell, he was released in September and has been awaiting another opportunity. Reynolds played in 31 games, starting 14 in college, and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018. The Patriots have experienced a ton of turnover on the offensive line, and at this point, it seems they are best advised to keep as many able bodies on hand as possible.

Dalton Keene on Track to Be Activated

Rookie tight end Dalton Keene seems on track to be activated for the clash with the Chargers. He practiced on Wednesday and is eligible to come off injured reserve. To this point, the highly regarded third-round pick has just one reception, which is one more than fellow third-round selection Devin Asiasi. The latter must be activated by December 16 if the Patriots are to have his services for the remainder of the season.

December 16 is the deadline to activate the other rookie tight end Devin Asiasi. https://t.co/wso7FnLRm0 — Cap Space = $21,040,660 (@patscap) December 2, 2020

Currently, both men are on IR, but there are some hopes that both could find themselves eligible and back on the 53-man roster this week.

The Patriots’ Current Practice Squad

According to Patriots cap expert Miguel Bezan, here is a look at the team’s current practice squad:

DB D’Angelo Ross

DB JT Hassell

CB Michael Jackson

LB Cassh Maluia

DT Bill Murray

DT Akeem Spence

DT Nick Thurman

DE Rashod Berry

WR Donte Moncrief

WR Kristian Wilkerson

WR Isaiah Zuber

TE Paul Quessenberry

OL Luke Steckler

G Ross Reynolds

QB Jake Dolegala

K Justin Rohrwasser

TE Jake Burt

OL Caleb Benenoch

PS IR LB Michael Pickney (suspended for 2020)

