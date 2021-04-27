Patriots ‘Making Calls’ for Epic Trade-up to Draft Franchise QB: Report

The New England Patriots are among a handful of teams actively “making calls” to trade up into the Top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

According to Pelissero, the targeted teams (the Detroit Lions at No. 7 and the Carolina Panthers at No. 8) believe Bill Belichick and the Patriots coaching staff is trying to position themselves to get Ohio State star Justin Fields.

Here’s a look at the segment from Good Morning Football with Pelissero describing the situation.

Several teams have been making calls about getting into the top 10 of next week’s NFL Draft — including the #Patriots, who could have their eyes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he begins to slide. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GjJazJXZQp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2021

Many fans would be thrilled to see Fields land with the Patriots, but Bill Belichick and Co. need for him to slip if they’re going to have access.

The San Francisco 49ers Are Believed to Be Locked in on Mac Jones or Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to No. 3 specifically to find a quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, and it is believed the New York Jets will select Zach Wilson.

The Niners will be on the clock at No. 3, and most believe they choose between Trey Lance and Mac Jones. The Niners may be focusing even more on this selection if they plan to make Jimmy Garoppolo available to teams on and after draft day.

NBC Sports’ Peter King says he wouldn’t be shocked to see San Francisco drop its asking price for Garoppolo.

“It won’t surprise me if the Niners make Jimmy Garoppolo more available than he’s been,” King said. “In other words, instead of trying to get a first-round pick for him, maybe considering taking a two for him. I wonder if the Patriots would deal the 46th pick in the draft, or their second-rounder in 2022, for their old friend.”

If that holds, teams that love Fields will begin their attempts to climb up the draft boards. The Patriots are expected to be one of those teams.

The question is: how much are they willing to give up to secure Fields?

Justin Fields Would Be the Perfect Back-Up to Cam Newton in 2021

If the Patriots make the bold jump up the draft board for Fields, they could be bringing the youngster into a great environment. When Fields was still in high school, he was on Newton’s 7-on-7 team.

Rivals posted this short video as a throwback.

Cam Newton told everyone that Justin Fields was going to be special when Fields was in high school. Fields reminded everyone today at his Pro Day https://t.co/ViKiif1UpW pic.twitter.com/GqnqmOLMvQ — Rivals (@Rivals) March 30, 2021

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks mentioned this connection and talked about how this relationship could help to create a good environment for Fields with Joy Taylor.

“I think Justin Fields might’ve played for Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 team when he was coming up in Atlanta…a natural mentoring relationship that could exist in that locker room.” 💯 — @buckybrooks Is the future for Justin Fields in New England? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/I2MUwd2aXg — Maybe I'm Crazy with Joy Taylor (@maybeimcrazypod) April 24, 2021

The Patriots are likely content with Newton as their quarterback in 2021, but they also likely recognize they need to add a young player to the roster who projects as the future.

Newton turns 32 in May, so it’s not crazy to think he has five to seven more years as an NFL quarterback. Unfortunately, based on what New England saw in 2020, they may not feel comfortable with him as their leader moving forward.