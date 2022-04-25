Report: Patriots Interested in Former 1st-Round Pick

T

he New England Patriots have already acquired a wide receiver this offseason but one NFL reporter believes they are still interested in adding some talent.

Kadarius Toney wants out of New York according to multiple reports. The wide receiver has yet to attend voluntary offseason workouts or this past week’s minicamp. According to ESPN, Toney can be had in a trade.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has an air of confidence around him regarding Toney as he adamantly reminded the media that these sessions were voluntary.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

“Like I said, this is a voluntary camp,” Daboll said on Wednesday. “The guys that are here, we’re going to work with. The guys that aren’t, they’re going to miss out on some things. It’s voluntary for a reason. That’s the nature of the rules.

“I’ve had good talks with K.T., good talks with some of the other guys. I’m encouraged with where we are with our participation, what we’ve been doing. We’re going to keep working in the right direction.”

Still, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe stated that he expects the Patriots to be in on the wide receiver.

I'd think the Patriots will get in on Toney https://t.co/BslKi3Rdpw — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 23, 2022

Rough Rookie Season

Toney’s NFL career got off to a difficult start. He only played in 10 games and recorded 39 passes for 420 yards. Multiple injuries and positive COVID-19 tests kept him off the field and unable to gain rhythm throughout the season.

On top of his struggles to stay on the field, Toney has had character issues as well. There are concerns about the young pass catcher’s maturity as well as his ability to be a pro.

Toney’s injuries were no joke either. The rookie dealt with ankle, oblique, shoulder, and hamstring injuries in 2021. Combined with two different battles with COVID-19, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned about the wide receivers’ long-term health.

Coming out of college, Toney was described as a slot receiver who plays bigger than his listed height.

“His routes can look like one-on-one isolation basketball moves at times, but he has the ability to make instant cuts and break his routes off sharply,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He could become a much more creative and consistent route runner in due time. He’s an atypical NFL slot in some ways and is likely to do his best work in a scheme that allows him plenty of run-after-catch opportunities. He’ll need more polish but should contribute right away as a receiver and punt returner.”

How Would Toney fit in With New England?

The Patriots are known for their ability to get the most out of slot receivers. While fans in New England will be quick to remember the reigns of Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, Toney is a different player. One of the biggest differences being his size.

Edelman was listed at five-feet 10 inches while Welker was an inch shorter. Toney lines up at six feet.

Toney would also not be the first wide receiver to come to New England with reports of attitude problems. With the greatest example being Randy Moss, there is a chance that Toney can truly jump start his career with the Patriots.