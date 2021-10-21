Kendrick Bourne Took Responsibility For Crucial Error Against Cowboys

The 2021 NFL season isn’t going as planned in Boston. However, accountability is strong in the New England Patriots locker room.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw a nearly back-breaking pick-six in the fourth quarter of his team’s 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, as it turns out, the interception might not have been Jones’ fault.

Kendrick Bourne Accepts Responsibility For Crucial Pick-Six

During a presser on Wednesday, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the intended target on the fourth-quarter pass that wound up in the hands of Trevon Diggs, who took it in for a TD, admitted the interception was on him.

Per CLNS’ Evan Lazar, Bourne took full responsibility for the play.

Kendrick Bourne says he was supposed to run a three-step slant on the pick-six but ran a one-step slant by mistake. Thought he cold get into the passing window faster on a one-step slant, but it wasn't the route called. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 20, 2021

To be clear: Bourne took responsibility for the INT. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 20, 2021

Bourne didn’t have to publicly take responsibility for the crucial interception, but it appears everyone in the locker room is focused on righting the wrongs that has led the team to a disappointing 2-4 start to the season.

Bourne also added, the team is doing the “wrong thing at crucial times,” and this is obviously an example of that concept.

Mac Jones Showed His Mettle on the Next Play From Scrimmage

Thankfully, both Bourne and Jones were able to find quick redemption and some revenge on Diggs on the next play from scrimmage.

Watch Jones find Bourne on the Patriots’ longest pass play of the season, a 75-yard TD strike.

Mac Jones with the BOMB to Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots have the lead!!! pic.twitter.com/7kFYVGdSSv — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 17, 2021

That had to feel amazing after the combination had just led to an interception that briefly gave the Cowboys a 26-21 advantage. New England took a three-point lead after they converted the two-point conversion on a pass from Jones to Jakobi Meyers (who still doesn’t have a TD catch in his NFL career).

Unfortunately for the Patriots, the defense couldn’t stiffen at the end of regulation and Dallas’ Greg Zuerlein nailed a 49-yard game-tying field goal with 0:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

New England’s offense would have the ball two more times in the game. They didn’t try to get into field-goal range at the end of regulation. Instead, Bill Belichick elected to play it safe with a simple run play up the middle before allowing time to expire in regulation.

The Patriots won the toss and elected to receive the kickoff in overtime. They secured one first down, advancing the ball to their own 46-yard line. Rather than trying to convert a 4th-and-3 situation, Belichick elected to punt the ball.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys proceeded to go 80 yards in 7 plays to hand the Patriots a tough loss at home.

What’s Next For the New England Patriots?

The Patriots have two wins this year and one of them came against the New York Jets in Week 2. They will meet the Jets for the second and final time on Sunday looking to grab their third victory of the season.

Here is a look at the Patriots game results and remaining schedule this season.

New England Patriots (2-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 in OT

Week 7 – New York Jets at 1pm ET – CBS – October 24

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9