Patriots WR: ‘This Man Finna Be Legendary’

It seems New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones gets nothing but positive reinforcements from his teammates and organization. One of the most recent votes of confidence came from energetic wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The productive, but somewhat unsung wide receiver took to Twitter to acknowledge a tweet from the Patriots’ official Twitter account noting Jones’ 3,000-yard, 20-TD season. Both are Patriots rookie records.

Bourne might be jumping the gun a bit, but he says Jones is “finna be legendary.”

Jones Has Been Far and Away the Best Rookie QB in the NFL in 2021

Jones has unquestionably had a strong season. He has blown past the production from the other four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In fact, of the four who have started more than 5 games this season, Jones is the only one with more TDs than interceptions.

The San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance has 5 TD passes to 2 picks, but he’s only played in 6 games and started twice. Jones has been handed the keys to the car from Week 1, though the Patriots have placed a strict speed limit on him.

Nevertheless, Jones is some analyst’s pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks Jones deserves the award. While appearing on ESPN First Take, Orlovsky said:

“It’s still Mac Jones. He’s played better than I anticipated him playing. Now, what Ja’Marr Chase has done has been obnoxious, and (his performance Sunday) was absolutely outrageous. But I think the body of work by Mac Jones, taking over that football team and getting better and better. (He has) 21 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, a QBR over 95, over 3,500 passing yards on an offense that is run-dominant and doesn’t have a difference-maker as a weapon. There are some good pieces, but a difference-maker?”

Jones is the Best Rookie QB, But Chase is the Best Offensive Rookie in 2021

There is no questioning how well Jones has played, and maybe Bourne is correct, he will one day be a legendary quarterback. That said, it’s hard to rationally argue that Jones has been a better quarterback than the Bengals’ Chase has been a wide receiver. Chase ranks in the Top-5 in receiving yards and TDs amongst all receivers. Jones isn’t Top-5 in any major quarterback statistical categories.

Unfortunately for Chase, he may wind up being the latest victim of position bias. These kinds of awards almost always favor quarterbacks, and almost never go to wide receivers. Only four times since 1990 has a WR won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The last time it happened it was Odell Beckham Jr. winning it while a member of the New York Giants in 2014. In any case, both players are headed to the postseason where they will have a chance to add a chapter to their successful rookie seasons.

