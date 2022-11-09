Patriots Veteran ‘Could Be on the Way Out’, Says Analyst

New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is having a hard time finding his way with the team’s offense this year. One analyst insists he could be on the way out.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard included Bourne on the bad side of his “Five up, Five Down’ segment. Here’s what he said about Bourne, who struggled again on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I really hope he just forgot the play being run early in the fourth quarter, or else he could be on the way out.”

What does “on the way out” mean? It’s hard to tell. The trade deadline has passed, and it seems very unlikely the Patriots would release him, considering there were reportedly trade offers for him from multiple teams.

Understanding those details, Bedard has to be referring to Bourne remaining on the active roster or even on the team past the upcoming offseason. Bourne has another year remaining on his contract after this season.

Because of that, the Patriots could still trade him this off-season. Unfortunately, if Bourne continues down his current path, the trade compensation will continue to plummet. Heading into the Week 10 bye, Bourne has just 14 receptions for 167 yards and no touchdowns.

Around the NFL: Bills QB Josh Allen Nursing Elbow Injury

The AFC East is tight. It got even tighter in Week 9 when the New York Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins edged Justin Fields, and the Chicago Bears at Chicago Bears, and the Patriots dominated the Colts 26-3.

A key injury could be the difference in a divisional race this tight. Could that injury be the one Bills quarterback Josh Allen just suffered? The All-Pro quarterback injured his elbow in the loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Many have been waiting for an update on Allen’s status, but per Pro Football Talk, there isn’t much information on the Bills’ quarterback. We’ll have to wait until later in the week to see if he will be available for what could be a high-scoring affair against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. While it may not come to this, the Bills’ backup quarterback is a capable veteran and former Viking, Case Keenum.

Around the NFL: Giants DB Talks About His Vacation Accident and Injury

Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney suffered a bizarre injury to his fingers while riding an ATV. Per NFL.com’s Grant Gordon, McKinney needed surgery to repair the injury.

There is no current timetable for his return.

The 23-year-old had played in and started all eight games this season for the Giants. In 2021, McKinney broke out with five interceptions and 93 combined tackles. While the Giants are vastly improved as a team with a 6-2 record, McKinney’s production is down.

He doesn’t have an interception this season and has recorded just 38 total tackles. If McKinney cannot return this season, he will be replaced at free safety by 21-year-old rookie Dane Belton out of Iowa.

That’s a move Giants head coach Brian Daboll probably didn’t want to have to make. Nevertheless, this is where the G-Men and they can only hope their defense can still stand up without McKinney.