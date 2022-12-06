Patriots ‘Supposed Impact Player’ Accused of ‘Vanishing Against Good’ Teams

The New England Patriots believe they have a young star in third-year safety Kyle Dugger. While the Lenoir-Rhyne product has shown flashes of brilliance during his career, he has also had some low moments.

The most recent low moment for Dugger happened on Thursday night in the Patriots’ 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills when the safety was accused of “vanishing against good teams” by The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

Dugger’s biggest games this season have come against the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets. He had a fumble recovery for a TD against the Lions, an interception, six tackles and two passes defended against the Browns, seven tackles, a QB hit, and two passes defended against the Jets.

The Jets are a good team, but they haven’t looked like it against the Patriots for a long time. Dugger has been expected to be the kind of safety who can take away top-tier tight ends while also keying on versatile running backs out of the backfield.

If nothing else, Dugger has been a bit inconsistent, which makes it tough for the Patriots’ defense to operate at its peak.

Around the NFL: Tom Brady Does it Again

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was back up to his old tricks on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an improbable 17-16, come-from-behind win after his offense looked totally stagnant most of the night.

Brady threw the game-winning TD pass to Rachaad White with just three seconds remaining in the game to clinch the victory for the Bucs. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel broke down Brady’s performance on the game-winning drive in the video below:

The G.O.A.T!! @tombrady does it again for his record breaking 44th come from behind win! “Cut to the Chase” takes you inside the final drive! pic.twitter.com/E4d1qWilIz — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 6, 2022

With the win, the Bucs hold on to first place in the NFC South, improve to 6-6 and increase their lead in the division to 1.5 games. Brady and the Bucs haven’t been dominant this season, but they still control the NFL’s least-competitive division.

The comeback win broke a tie with Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning for most fourth-quarter come-from-behind wins in a career. Brady now has 44, according to BR Gridiron.

Brady now has 44 career 4th-quarter comebacks 🐐 pic.twitter.com/uOOXiCAnaw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 6, 2022

Around the NFL: Pro Football Focus Asks a Compelling Question

Pro Football Focus is trying to start a debate with this tweet:

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Devante Adams, the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, and the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson are probably the only three wide receivers in the NFL who can make a legitimate claim to be the best players in the league at their position.

However, the question PFF is asking is which of the three is the better wide receiver.

Hill is No. 1 in receptions with 96, second in targets behind Adams, and first in yards with 1,379. Adams is tied for the league lead in receiving TDs. Jefferson doesn’t lead the NFL in any of the primary statistical categories for receivers. However, he will get the nod from many fans and members of the media–including Heavy’s own Michael Obermuller who tweeted:

at this point, Jefferson … used to love Adams though. tyreek can be controlled with the double team. https://t.co/xToDGYbVAQ — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) December 6, 2022

Jefferson’s presence on the field seemingly makes the game easier for his quarterback Kirk Cousins and others at the skill positions.