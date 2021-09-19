Patriots Veteran Trolls Zach Wilson From Twitter

Kyle Van Noy didn’t play in the New England Patriots‘ 25-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but he was plenty active on social media during the game.

The Patriots’ defense was maniacal on Sunday as Bill Belichick continues to own rookie quarterbacks throughout his legendary coaching career. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was the latest to be befuddled by a Belichick defense.

Wilson was sacked 4 times, hit 7 times and he threw 4 interceptions. To put it plainly, it was a nightmare.

Van Noy took to Twitter with a tweet that you might have to be a hardcore Patriots fan to understand. He tweeted:

Ghosts again ?!? — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021

In case you’re wondering how this is a troll, allow us to explain.

Kyle Van Noy Trolls Zach Wilson With Sam-Darnold-Reference on Twitter

Back in 2019, then-Jets QB Sam Darnold mentioned it was like he was seeing “ghosts” out there as he tried to navigate the different looks Belichick’s Patriots defense threw at him.

Van Noy was asked the question and informed of Darnold’s words. Van Noy’s response then was classic.





Kyle Van Noy's Reaction To Sam Darnold 'Seeing Ghosts' Is Priceless The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football.' Kyle Van Noy addressed the media following the game. For more: nesn.com/patriots/ 2019-10-22T14:00:17Z

This in turn makes his short tweet on Sunday about Wilson all the more savage.

Zach Wilson Had a Really Rough Day

You don’t have to be an NFL analyst with decades of experience absorbing the game to see how bad of a day Wilson had at the office.

While the Jets did have some success running the football, every attempt to gain some momentum on offense was curtailed by an interception from their new franchise quarterback.

It didn’t take long for members of the media to share their takes on Wilson’s Week 2 performance.

USA Today’s Andy Vasquez piled on Wilson’s tough day. He wrote:

If Jets fans were hoping for a second-half rally like the one Wilson led in Carolina last week, they didn’t get to hold onto that hope for long. Wilson threw another interception on the first drive of the second half to erase any chance the Jets had of getting back into this game. There were several other near interceptions that the Patriots couldn’t come down with. The quarterback never looked comfortable and missed several easy throws as the game went on. As if that wasn’t bad enough for the Jets and their fans, Wilson’s terrible performance happened on a day when the running game was working, the offensive line did a better job of protecting him and the defense got off to a strong start. But none of it mattered because Wilson was so off that the Jets couldn’t sustain any momentum. This was a chance for the Jets to turn the page on their awful recent history against the Patriots and show that things could be different with their new coach and new quarterback. Instead, Robert Saleh and his staff got worked by Belichick — by the end it felt like the legendary coach was toying with the Jets. And in the first ever game between these two teams with rookie quarterbacks on the field at the same time, it was mid-first round pick Mac Jones who did enough for his team to win — completing 22-of-30 passes for 186 yards and no interceptions. And it was Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, who flopped in the worst way imaginable.

The Jets will visit the Patriots in Week 7. New York will be hoping their young quarterback has made the necessary adjustments by that time.

For now, he’s just the latest rookie quarterback to be seeing “ghosts.”