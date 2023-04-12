Patriots Named Landing Spot For Pro Bowl LB

The New England Patriots defense was one of the lone bright spots during the 2022 season, but one NFL analyst believes that New England should try to acquire a Pro Bowl linebacker.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White recently requested a trade according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. While White reportedly wants a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Tampa Bay doesn’t want to trade the linebacker.

Still, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes that the Patriots are a logical landing spot for the Pro Bowl linebacker.

“The New England Patriots don’t have a surefire starting inside linebacker locked into a contract beyond the 2023 season,” Moton wrote. “Jahlani Tavai and Chris Board are the only two players at the position under team control through the 2024 campaign. The former moved into a starting role in Week 5 of the previous term, and the latter signed with the team in free agency. In five seasons with the Patriots, Ja’Whaun Bentley worked his way up the depth chart, from backup and special teams player to a starter, but he’s two years older than Devin White and his contract will expire at the end of the 2023 term.

“Going into his age-25 season, White would easily become the most accomplished player among the Patriots’ inside linebackers,” Moton added. “He would also bring Super Bowl experience to a team that’s trying to regain prominence in its post-Tom Brady era. Essentially, New England can strengthen a shallow position and get a little younger in the middle of its defense with White in the fold. The Patriots have $12.4 million in cap space. They can restructure Matthew Judon’s contract to save $5.2 million if White wants an immediate bump in salary.”

Devin White Helped Lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl Victory

In 2020, White had one of his best seasons as a pro. The linebacker led the team in tackles (140) and tackles for loss (15) with nine sacks per Pro Football Reference. His efforts earned him a second-team All-Pro nod as a part of a defense that ranked eighth in scoring and sixth in yards allowed.

In 2022, White was able to rack up 124 total tackles along with 5.5 sacks. Still his effort was questioned by former Buccaneer Warren Sapp.

“I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45,” Sapp said. “How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I’d ask for your ‘C’ off your chest. Are you s–tting me? Are you kidding me right now? What is that?”

New England Patriots Players Participate In Throwing Session

While the 2023 seasons is still some ways away, Patriots players are already working hard to right the wrongs of their performance in 2022.

According to Mike Giardi, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe participated in a throwing session that featured Mike Gesicki and other Patriots teammates.

Mac Jones continues to put in the work this offseason. He and Bailey Zappe have been throwing to receivers and today worked with Mike Gesicki and Tyquan Thornton, among others. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 11, 2023

Tyquan Thornton and Zappe seem to be building a budding friendship. Back in February, Zappe posted a clip of him throwing with Thornton at the Patriots practice facility.

2022 Patriots draftees Bailey Zappe and Tyquan Thornton already are back training together. pic.twitter.com/9xsxJEEnFO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 11, 2023

Thornton appeared in 12 games during his rookie season and tallied just 22 catches on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.