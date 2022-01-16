Patriots Legends Have Strong Words for Team During Loss to Bills

If you were monitoring the Twitter accounts of former New England Patriots, the team’s alumni group wasn’t thrilled with Saturday’s events.

The Patriots were mauled 47-17 by bitter AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills in a game that saw the latter score on all 7 of their offensive possessions. This lopsided beatdown sent multiple former Patriots to social media to express their feelings about the game.

The responses ranged from outrage and humor to anger.

Take a look at a few that stood out.

Patriots Alumni React to Team’s Lopsided Loss to the Bills

Former all-world defensive tackle Vince Wilfork sounded shock at the way the Bills took it to the Patriots. Wilfork tweeted the following two posts amidst the beatdown:

This shit is ridiculous! — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 16, 2022

Buffalo punching them right in their mouth! Wow — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 16, 2022

Wilfork analysis might have sounded simplistic, but it’s on point. The Bills weren’t ever stopped in this game. They didn’t punt or have to settle for a field goal on any of their possessions. They had the ball 7 times and scored each time.

That included a stat line that saw Bills quarterback Josh Allen throw more touchdown passes (5) than he had incompletions (4) on the day. Allen lit the Patriots up 308 yards through the air, but he also diced New England’s defense with his legs.

Allen ran for 66 of the Bills’ 174 yards on the ground. Proud former Patriot turned ESPN NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi gave his former rivals props for their performance.

Solid rookie year for Mac, but tonight belongs to Josh Allen and the Bills. Statement game. #BillsMafia Much to talk about on Countdown in the morning. 10am ESPN — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 16, 2022

Jones’ 3,801 passing yards, 22 TDs to 13 INTs on a 10-win team is pretty solid for a rookie quarterback. Yes, he threw two picks on Saturday and just one TD but overall Bruschi is right, it was a strong year for the rookie signal-caller.

Another former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson has been critical of Jones in recent weeks, and he appeared to find some amusement in one Twitter account’s gloating over New England’s postseason struggle.

Despite what some fans want to infer, Brady likely doesn’t care one way or another about what the Patriots do in their postseason game. That said, suggesting Brady still has some passion toward the events in New England is a source for good humor.

Current Players Reacted to the Loss to the Bills

Patriots veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon spoke to the media after the game, and he expressed regret about the result and the finality of the Patriots’ loss to the Bills.

“From start to finish we were getting handled, and lost the game,” Judon said. “It’s disappointing, especially when there are no more games after this.”

New England must now shift their focus to the upcoming crop of free agents, potential trades and of course, the NFL Draft where they hope to add to what figures to be an improving group thanks to talented young players like Jones, Kyle Dugger and Christian Barmore.

