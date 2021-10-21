All-World LSU CB Called a ‘Name to Watch’ For Patriots

No one in the New England Patriots universe seems satisfied with the team’s 2-4 record through the first six weeks of the 2021 season.

So what’s the answer? What do the Patriots need to correct what has been wrong with the team this entire season and even back to last year when they finished 7-9 and out of the playoffs?

The team released Cam Newton and they seemingly have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, so what’s the next step toward returning to contention?

Almost no one is giving up on the Patriots’ season just yet, but it’s also not too early to start thinking about the NFL Draft in 2022.

Cornerback Identified as the Patriots’ Biggest Draft Need

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes cornerback should be at the top of the Patriots’ list in the NFL Draft.

Ballentine wrote:

While surrounding Mac Jones with the tools he needs to succeed as a franchise quarterback is going to be important, it’s going to be equally key to rebuild the Patriots defense. The Pats have traditionally been a strong defensive team with a good secondary. That starts with the corners. Stephon Gilmore is gone. J.C. Jackson has still played well with his running mate gone, but he’s set to hit free agency at the end of the season and should command a large contract. Jalen Mills is not the solution. As the Cowboys game showed, he is a stopgap who is performing admirably considering he’s a converted safety. The Pats have not used a first-round pick on a defensive back since 2010, but maybe it’s time to consider breaking that trend.

Who wouldn’t love to have a prospect like Stingley and there is no question the Patriots have a legitimate need for a corner–and that’s even if the team decides to re-sign Jackson after this season.

That said, the Patriots probably won’t be bad enough this season to find themselves in a position to draft Stingley. The 6’1″ corner projects as a Top-10 pick. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso recently mocked Stingley to the New York Giants at No. 8 in his latest prognostication.

Barring a pretty significant collapse, the Patriots probably won’t be selecting that low when the draft rolls around. They could trade up, but that hasn’t been the Patriots’ M.O–at least not in the first round.

Legit WR is Still a Huge Need For the Patriots

While chasing a player like Stingley seems sensible, the Patriots might find more of an immediate impact if they try their hand at securing a No. 1 receiver for Jones. Granted, this upcoming draft isn’t exactly stacked with options at wideout, but Ohio State’s Chris Olave could be on the board for the Patriots if the team stays in the same range they’re end currently.

Olave or a prospect with similar upside, could inject some life into a pretty rudimentary and boring passing attack that is devoid of game-changing playmakers.