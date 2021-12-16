Colts LB Challenges Mac Jones With Bold Comment

Will the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones force people to put some respect on his name? Jones is getting some love. In a recent article from ESPN’s Mike Renner (Pro Football Focus) tabbed Jones’ rookie season as the fourth best in the last 15 years.

Renner lauded Jones’ throwing accuracy.

“From an accuracy perspective, Jones is in his own tier among rookie quarterbacks,” Renner wrote. “The highest completion percentage PFF has ever seen in Year 1 was Prescott’s 67.8%, and Jones is outpacing that by a considerable margin at 70.3%. Of course, that goes hand in hand with what Jones has been asked to do. Of all the quarterbacks on this list, Jones’ 7.7-yard average depth of target is the lowest. He’s being asked to manage games instead of taking them over, and Jones is executing that game plan like a seasoned vet.”

The love is seemingly balanced by the game-manager mentions. This concept is likely behind recent comments from the Indianapolis Colts linebacker Brian Okereke.

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder grabbed a juicy quote from Okereke. Let’s just say, it appears the Colts are going to dare Mac Jones to beat them with his arm. Per Holder’s tweet, Okereke said: “We’re really gonna try to make the game one dimensional and see what (Mac Jones) can do.”

This is a challenge, and quite possibly bait for Jones and the Patriots.

During a presser on Wednesday, Jones was asked if Okereke’s comments motivated him. Predictably, Jones said they didn’t, and he tried to keep the focus on the team.

“No. Everyone has their opinions,” Jones said. “My job is to be the best quarterback I can be and I can do a better job of that everyday at practice. That’s what I can control. Like I said, they have a great defense and there are great players all around, so everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

One day, perhaps we’ll get a good look into some of what Jones really thinks about some of this disrespect.

The Challenges From Opposing Defenses is Expected

Jones is a rookie who has been used more as a game manager than a gunslinger called on to win games with his arm. Whenever that’s the case, there will be questions about a quarterback’s ability to be a major difference maker at the position–at least in the more traditional sense.

Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and other rookie quarterbacks who have started from an early stage of their careers have had to endure this kind of criticism.

To put it plainly, until Jones puts together some undeniable, signature performances with his arm and guile, he’ll have to deal with this label.

The Patriots’ Keys to Victory vs. the Colts

The Colts’ run game, which is spearheaded by the NFL’s leading rusher Jonathan Taylor, is the primary weapon for Indy. New England has to control the run game as well as limiting Taylor’s effectiveness as a receiver out of the backfield.

His 36 receptions through 13 games this season have already equaled his total from his rookie year in 2020. On offense, the Patriots have to protect the football, but at some point, it seems they will need to make a few plays in the passing game.

The Colts and the rest of the NFL watched the Patriots win a game with Jones throwing just 3 passes against the Buffalo Bills. That tells everyone Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will implement any gameplan if they think it gives them the best chance to win.

Because of that, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jones come out throwing for the first 10 plays of the game, just to earn the respect of the Colts’ defense. With all of the talk and opinions, the Patriots-Colts seems even more interesting.

Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on Saturday night.

