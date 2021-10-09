Patriots Rookie Has ‘Incredibly Low Ceiling’ Says FOX Sports Personality

Don’t look for a ton of optimism on the New England Patriots‘ future from Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd.

The popular host of The Herd recently went in on the Patriots, their lack of weapons and their rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Sensitive Patriots fans: discretion is advised.

“Mac Jones Has an Incredibly Low Ceiling” Says Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd slammed Jones and the Patriots in this rant. Cowherd said in a recent episode of The Herd:

It was very interesting as I watched that game [Bucs vs. Patriots]. There was a singular player in that Patriots game that said it all for me. He works hard and he deserves a lot of credit, his name is Jakobi Meyers. He’s an undrafted wide receiver and he has become the primary target for Mac Jones – UNDRAFTED. He was also there when Brady was there. That’s why Tom left. Not a personal shot at Jakobi Meyers. As you look at all the talent around this league, Monday night with the Raiders, this weekend with Arizona, Seattle, look at all the wide receiver talent, you pick the team – Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Tampa…Tom Brady goes into that stadium, doesn’t play well, his warm-weather team doesn’t play well, he’s on the road, probably has the second-best coach in the game, and Brady wins as Mac Jones plays brilliantly. THAT is why Brady left. Mac Jones is great but he’s an ‘operator’, he’ll only be as good as his parts. I can’t think of another quarterback ever who had significantly better weapons in his last year in college [Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie] than his first year in the NFL, and it’s not even close. He had better offensive teammates at Alabama than he did at New England. It’s not like Belichick hasn’t tried. The Mohamed Sanu trade – BUST. N’Keal Harry pick – BUST. Sony Michel – no longer with the team. As I watched that game I was like ‘this is why Tom left.’ New England has to play perfect football to win and they almost did. Tom Brady wanted to be the ‘man’, he didn’t want to be the ‘only man’. Wide receiver talent has never been more dynamic in the NFL, but New England for the third or fourth year is slow, has no deep threat, no playmakers, not dynamic, and now a quarterback, who they’re probably going to ride with for ten years with an incredibly low ceiling. That game and the way they won it, playing imperfectly on the road with the warm weather Bucs going up to win in soggy New England is precisely why Tom left. They’re trying to figure it out but they can’t. They just don’t have any playmakers.

Much of what Cowherd offers in his rant is true. While the Patriots did improve their pass-catching options in the offseason by signing Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, they still don’t have anyone that is going to force defensive coordinators to stay awake at night.

Cowherd didn’t take a shot at Jones’ much-discussed propensity to play it, perhaps a little too safe. However, Jones unwillingness to take chances for the sake of trying to secure a chunk play contributes to what Cowherd described as a “low ceiling.”

Without dynamic playmakers or an aggressive-minded quarterback, the Patriots’ offense does project as a vanilla attack. The question is: can this be changed?

Mac Jones’ Mentality Has to Change

Right now, Jones doesn’t want to be the reason his team loses, which is understandable. However, that safe approach is also preventing him from being the reason his team wins.

Throughout this season, Jones has had a few opportunities to throw the ball downfield. He has mostly missed the chances or he simply didn’t complete the pass. After all, Jones has only completed 7 of 21 deep passes this season. That’s not a desirable percentage. At some point, the rookie is going to have to get better at taking chances and shaking off the inevitable mistakes.