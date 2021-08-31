Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Sophie Scott Celebrates Patriots New QB1: ‘So Happy’

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott celebrated the news that he was named the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots on her Instagram story. Scott shared a screenshot of the ESPN announcement that the rookie had beat out veteran Cam Newton and would be the “QB1” for the Patriots, adding, “So Happy for U” with a heart emoji. The former University of Alabama star and 15th overall pick was named as the starter a week before the NFL 2021 season kicks off.

Scott and Jones have been dating since September 2019. The couple met at the University of Alabama. Scott was by Jones’ side at the NFL Draft in Cleveland in April, when the Patriots picked him in the first round. Scott is a former high school soccer player whose Division I dreams were derailed by knee injuries. Along with studying at Alabama, Scott is also a model and Instagram influencer.

After Jones was drafted, Scott wrote on Instagram, “One way flight to New England! Let’s do this thing ❤️💙” She posted a photo with Jones at Gillette Stadium on August 7 during his first practice there, and shared a pic with Jones in matching Red Sox hats at Fenway Park in Boston in June, writing on Instagram, “Reppin’ the city #GoRedSox⚾️.”

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Scott, Along With Her Dog, Rose, Have Been Rooting on Her Boyfriend Mac Jones During the Preseason

Sophie Scott, along with her dog, Rose, have been rooting on Scott’s boyfriend, Mac Jones, during the preseason as he competed with Newton for the starting job. Scott wrote on Instagram on August 20, “Matching with my girl to cheer on @macjones_10 🥰,” along with a photo of her and Rose watching the Patriots game against the Eagles.

In February 2020, Jones wrote on Instagram, “Happy Valentines Day @sophiescott9! Favorite one is the last photo of the “I am tireddddd” face. Thanks for being the best! I love you! ❤️”

Scott has had a front row seat for the recent success in Jones’ career, including his 2020 National Championship at Alabama. She wrote in January 2021 after the title win, “I’m so proud of you for following your dreams and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I’m so excited to see where the next chapter takes us ❤️!” She wrote on their one-year anniversary in September 2020, “One year with you ❤️”

Scott Studied Kinesiology & Exercise Science at the University of Alabama & She Was a Sports Medicine Intern for the Crimson Tide Football Team

Scott is a Missouri native, growing up in the St. Louis area. She graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2018 and studied kinesiology and exercise science at the University of Alabama, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has worked as a physical therapy and occupational therpay aid at the University Ortopaedic Clinic & Spine Center in her college town of Tuscaloosa since 2019. Scott graduated from the Unviersity of Alabama on December 12, 2020, the same day Jones and the Alabama football team rolled past Arkansas 52-3, according to her Instagram page.

Scott was also a sports medicine intern for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team from June 2019 to August 2019. According to her Instagram page, she met Jones while she was interning with the football team.

Scott was also marketing intern in Missouri. She has also volunteered as a camp counselor, worked with the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama and was a buddy captain at the Special Olympics, according to her LinkedIn page. Scott was also a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Alabama.