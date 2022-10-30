NFL Issues Final Decision on Mac Jones’ Controversial Kick to Bears Safety

After further review, per Pro Football Talk, the New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones won’t be suspended or fined for a kick to the groin of Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

Jones had come under fire from fans, and some media members after the world looked closely at the slide that led to the kick. Even Brisker said that he believed Jones should be fined. Here is a look at the play for those who might have missed it.

Jaquan Brisker just got kicked where you don't want to get kicked. 😳pic.twitter.com/Kua2kAXcgX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2022

Jones also appeared to trip Brisker after he scrambled earlier in the game. In 2021, Jones showed some questionable behavior when he grabbed the ankle of the Carolina Panthers linebacker Hasson Reddick following a sack.

Jones wasn’t fined for that play, either.

There are several rules in place to protect quarterbacks, but at some point, defensive players ho can also be vulnerable in certain situations on the field might need some protection too.

Bears Defensive Tackle Fined For Hit on David Andrews

Meanwhile, Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel was fined a whopping $6,222 for his illegal blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews.

#Bears DL Mike Pennel was fined $6,222 for unnecessary roughness for the illegal blindside block on #Patriots C David Andrews that led to Pennel’s ejection last week. Andrews ended up in concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2022

Andrews wound up in concussion protocol after the hit. Things happened so fast in the play as Andrews was moving to tackle Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who had just picked off a tipped pass from Bailey Zappe.

Here is a look at that play:

Here's the hit that knocked David Andrews out of last night's game. Mike Pennel was penalized and ejected. Andrews was evaluated for a head injury. Puts his availability for Sunday in question with a short week. pic.twitter.com/NgxHAOHhWl — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2022

Some were outraged at the small amount Pennel was fined. Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan weighed in on the ruling:

This will be a rant fully acknowledging I doubt this will ever change. Seems unfair to me David Andrews will lose out on earning a $58,824 active roster bonus tomorrow and possibly a $250K playing-time while Pennel loses much less. https://t.co/wbMATbT7OA — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 1,944,406 (@patscap) October 29, 2022

It’s terrible that Andrews was hurt, but the block didn’t seem dirty, though it is clearly illegal when you take a look at the rule implemented to eliminate blindside blocks. Pennel was doing what defensive players are taught to do when one of his teammates comes up with an interception or fumble recovery.

You’re taught to immediately become a blocker, and that’s what he did. The best thing he could do would have been to get into Andrews’s path rather than laying him out. Again, these plays develop so quickly that it’s tough to have the wherewithal to tone down the physicality.

All things considered, the ejection and punishment seem just. That said, we all hope Andrews doesn’t miss too much time, though he will not play on Sunday when the Patriots take on the New York Jets.

The Injury Report For the Jets vs. Patriots

In addition to being without Andrews, the Patriots have some other injuries they will have to navigate. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger have been ruled out.

That puts the Patriots in a position to fill in for three starters. Veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz is expected to fill in for Andrews.

Barmore will miss his second straight game. Davon Godchaux will almost certainly get the start in his absence, as he did last week against the Bears. Adrian Phillips already plays a major role on defense, but his responsibilities might be a little different without Dugger.

Veteran Jabrill Peppers will likely be pressed into more action without Dugger in the lineup. He played in 34 snaps against the Bears, the most he played since the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dugger missed that game as well.