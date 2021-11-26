Patriots Duo Called ‘Massively Overrated’

It’s crazy to think that a player as quiet as New England Patriots‘ rookie quarterback Mac Jones can be so polarizing, but it’s true. Jones draws ramped-up and sometimes over-the-top praise.

On the flip side, there is a contingent of people who believe Jones is overrated. In fact, on a recent episode of Heavy presents I’m Just Saying, Jets beat writer Paul Esden Jr. called Jones the Patriots’ most “massively overrated” player. Jones wasn’t the only Patriots player to get the overrated tag by the IJS panel. 49ers beat writer Lorenzo Reyna honed in on Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Esden didn’t hold back in ripping Jones:

I just have to say, I don’t see it 70 percent completion percentage, star at Alabama. Okay, he gave the grandpa power walk at the draft. I knew at that very moment this no name, no sass, no sizzle, just basic man, a guy that is not impressive. If my girlfriend said hey this guy slid into my dms, I’d be like: “it’s fine, I don’t care.” No fear, no threat, that would have been my reaction to this guy. On Thursday Night Football, Patriots-Falcons, we’re watching the game and good old Troy Aikman, three-time Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys star sees Mac jones throws a pass out of the back of the end zone, and he’s like ‘great throw, what a great decision.’ I’m like, what on God’s green earth is he talking about? And then Troy Aikman utters this statement, I had to pinch myself, I had to slap myself to make sure that I heard it correctly, ‘wow I know Bill Belichick ain’t retiring because he’s got his quarterback for the next 15 to 18 years. Fifteen to 18 years? Let’s just play the math out, okay in 18 years Mac Jones would be 41. Oh so everyone’s just doing the Brady? And Bill Belichick would be 87. Can we just, I don’t know, take a chill-pill, maybe relax a little bit on all this Mac Jones God damn nonsense? I mean I don’t even know what I’m eating for breakfast tomorrow yet Troy Aikman has just suddenly bestowed Mac Jones is going to be here in 18 years. I mean can he finish the rookie season perhaps maybe. I mean I’m all for you grandeur and kind of going crazy but this Mac Jones stuff makes me want to initiate the gag reflex.

Reyna was more tame, but he did drop wide receiver Kendrick Bourne as the most overrated player on the roster.

Reyna knows Bourne well as someone who covers the 49ers, but perhaps he has expectations that are too high.

Kendrick Bourne? Really?

Yes, that likely comes as a surprise and for several reasons. Bourne hasn’t had a bad season. Through 11 games, the former 49ers receiver has 37 receptions for 562 yards and 3 TDs. Those aren’t exactly Pro-Bowl numbers, but I’m not sure anyone expected Bourne to grab over 100 catches, 1,000 receiving yards and 10 TDs.

By my expectation, Bourne has been who we thought he would be, which is more good than bad.

Is Mac Jones Really Overrated?

Perhaps the biggest argument to extend that stems from this segment is the one made by Esden. Is Jones really overrated?

I’d say partially, but not to the extent Esden believes. Jones has thrown for 2,540 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INT and completed 70% of his passes. Those numbers are strong for a rookie QB, and there is every reason to believe Jones will be even better in his second season.

That said, some of the praise he receives is a bit premature. The comparisons to Brady could prove to be sound over the next few years, but Esden is correct, the 18-year comment is a little over the top.

With respect to Aikman, we’ll just call it hyperbole.

