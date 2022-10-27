Mac Jones In Hot Water After Allegedly Breaking Unwritten Rule: Report

In almost every work environment, going over your superior’s head to complain will, at the very least, get you a mean case of side-eye. In some more extreme cases, it might indirectly cost a guy or girl their job.

We’re not saying it’s right, but adults who’ve ever worked a job know it’s true.

The New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones is accused of breaking this unwritten rule in one way or another. Former NFL quarterback and current football insider Chris Simms said on his podcast, “Unbuttoned” on Wednesday:

“There’s something going on in New England. He’s pissed them [the coaches] off. It’s a real thing. He’s pissed them off. Whether he talked shit about them to the Krafts or Belichick. There’s an issue there.”

A similar report came from the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin last week, but as it turned out, the information originated from bogus intel and someone trying to make a fool of the veteran reporter.

Simms claims there is some inner turmoil and that he and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio are aware of the rift.

Simms even insinuates the Patriots are potentially sabotaging Jones by calling plays that are doomed to fail to make the second-year quarterback loo bad.

“There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh, they called those plays for Mac, then they put [Bailey] Zappe in and called those? Were they setting it up for failure?”

You can hear the entire episode here. The section on the Patriots’ quarterback situation begins at the 40-minute mark.

Who’s Next For the New England Patriots?

The Patriots take on the New York Jets in a game that feels like a must-win contest. New England sits in last place in the AFC East at 3-4, while the surprising Jets are 5-2 and looking like the only legitimate threats to the Buffalo Bills in the division.

If the Patriots hope to change that narrative, they will need a great game from Jones.

He will go against a young and talented Jets secondary with a leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner.

Gardner and Co. will be looking to continue Jones’ woes by adding to his growing interception total. Ahead of the Week 8 clash, Jones has thrown two touchdown passes and six interceptions.

While the early reports suggest Jones will return to the starting lineup against the Jets, you have to wonder if there is any way Bailey Zappe’s number could be called again.

What Would it Take to See Bailey Zappe Again?

If Jones is horrendous in the first half against the Jets, I’m talking multiple-interceptions-three-or-less-points-on-the-scoreboard bad, Belichick would almost have to take another look at Zappe, right?

Zappe didn’t look great on Monday night against the Bears, but he wasn’t exactly prepared to perform well in the game. At some point, Belichick will have to commit to one of these guys for the rest of the season.

If he doesn’t, it will be a long, playoff-less ride for the Patriots in 2022. Who knows, they might even find themselves looking to draft a quarterback again this spring.