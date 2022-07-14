Patriots’ Mac Jones ‘Taking It Next Level’ This Offseason: Report

The hype around New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones only seems to be building.

Jones is entering the second season of his NFL career and it will be a crucial one. Patriots fans will be hoping that the quarterback will be able to take the next step in his career and be the long-term solution under center for New England.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

The story of the offseason has been how hard Jones has been working. Whether it be his diet and slimming down and showing off his guns, or putting in extra time with his teammates, Jones has been grinding.

But NFL Network’s Mike Giardi believes that Jones has been taking it to the “next level” this offseason.

“I think one of the interesting things to me is how he has taken ownership, not only of the offense, but really of the team during the offseason,” Giardi stated. “Yeah, when the season was over he went away for a little bit, but he has been back in the facility working out quite a bit. But he’s also done something else — taking it next level, if you will. That is, he’s gotten his receivers together in various places. Gone to them. They haven’t come to him; he’s gone to them. And it’s not just training with guys like Kendrick Bourne, Devante Parker and Hunter Henry. It’s also with some guys that, well, they’re on the roster bubble. Guys like Christian Wilkerson or Tyrone Montgomery. Those guys might not make the team, but he’s still gone out of his way to work with those guys.”

What Are People Inside the Patriots Organization Saying?

Giardi also added that people in the organization are impressed with Jones’ maturity.

“As someone in the organization told me, he’s really got a maturity beyond his years,” Giardi stated. “You can tell talking to the players, whether it’s publicly as we do at press conferences or privately, they just really believe in this guy. They really believe in the direction that he’s taking this football team.”

David Andrews has also praised Jones’ work effort this offseason.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews told 98.5 the Sports Hub. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I try to get him to take a deep breath, but that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun, for the past year, for me to get to know him and got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

How Important Will Jones Be in 2022?

As the quarterback, Jones will play a crucial role in New England’s success in the 2022 regular season. This is especially the case considering the losses New England suffered on defense.

J.C. Jackson departed for the Los Angeles Chargers leaving a massive hole in New England’s secondary. In the last two seasons, Jackson racked up 17 interceptions.

New England will rely on the offense much more in 2022 and Jones will need to perform at a high level week in and week out.

So as the hype around Jones continues, Patriots fans will continue to get excited about the possibilities of the 2022 season and how far Jones can take this team.