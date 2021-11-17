Photos Surface of Mac Jones’ Child Modeling Career

It appears the New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones was destined to be a star. The rookie quarterback appeared on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria on Tuesday, November 16 and he revealed he used to be a child actor/model.

Jones was asked about the worst job he ever had and he said:

“I used to be a child model/actor, or whatever, and that was fun…there are a few commercials out there you guys could try and find. I think a lot of people know.”

All the internet needed was a mention and the pictures quickly surfaced. Barstool Sports dropped the images in a tweet:

It Turns Out Mac Jones Was a Child Actor https://t.co/B11Uc6Hcq0 pic.twitter.com/YLVFVTIA88 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 17, 2021

Who knew this little guy would become the future starting quarterback of the Patriots. By the way, Tom Brady was probably already 40 years old when this picture was taken.

It’s a joke, but probably only by about 10 years or so.

Mac Jones’ 2021 Season at a Glance

Through the first 10 games of the season, Jones looks as though he could be headed for a Pro Bowl berth and one of the more impressive rookie campaigns by a quarterback that we’ve seen.

Jones has already passed for 2,333 yards, 13 TDs and 7 interceptions. In his best game (at least from a pure statistical standpoint) he threw for 307 yards and 2 TDs with no interceptions vs. the New York Jets last month. Jones has 4 multi-TD games this season and only one contest where he’s thrown more picks than scores.

Jones has seemingly established a strong chemistry with tight end Hunter Henry. The two have connected 31 times for 353 yards and 7 TDs. That’s more than half Jones’ season-long TD total.

Jones has been sacked a total of 19 times this season, which is something the Patriots would like to improve over the final eight games of the campaign. Overall, it appears Jones could be running away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Mike Jones of USA Today raved about Jones after the Patriots’ Week 10 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jones wrote:

While helping direct the Patriots to a 45-7 blowout of the Cleveland Browns, Jones posted career highs in completion percentage (82.6%), touchdown passes (three) and passer rating (142.1). Jones and the Patriots also converted nine of 11 third downs. And what’s more, Jones and the Patriots extended their win streak to four games and improved to 6-4. They now sit a half-game back of Buffalo for the AFC East lead.

Mac Jones’ 2021 Pace

As pf the beginning of Week 11, Jones is on pace to throw for just under 4,000 yards. There is reason to believe that pace could quicken as the rookie is expected to be more comfortable as the season progresses.

Likewise, he is on pace to throw 22 TD passes. It seems he could even do better than that totally acceptable projection. The Patriots found a good one in that former child actor/model.

