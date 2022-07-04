Patriots Mac Jones Shows off Monstrous Muscles [LOOK]

M

ac Jones has undergone a transformation this offseason. The New England Patriots quarterback is gearing up for his second NFL season and he is putting in the work on and off the field.

Being that Jones is under center for the Patriots, he will always be compared to Tom Brady. When it comes to pre-draft photos, both Brady and Jones had some memorable ones.

But Jones has been working to come into his second NFL season much more prepared than his first. The most visible change has been his physique as once again displayed by his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Have Jones’ Teammates Taken Notice?

Fans aren’t the only ones who have noticed the slimmer figure of New England’s quarterback. Kendrick Bourne complimented his teammate while at OTAs.

“Mac, he’s in the best shape of his life. I think he’s been here all offseason with (strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera),” said Bourne. “His stomach is gone and he looks really good,” Kendrick Bourne said. “He’s definitely a pro’s pro now. When you’re a rookie, you just don’t know until you go through it for a year. He’s definitely a lot more in shape than he ever was. He’s just dominating the conditioning, which is dope to see. He’ll be able to endure more during the game and go through more.”

Jones himself also noted that he has slimmed down ahead of the regular season.

“I’ve definitely trimmed down on the body fat a little bit and then I’ll get a chance to bulk back up before the season starts and be able to absorb the hits,” he said.

Jones also detailed what he worked on this offseason.

“I think every year you want to do a self-diagnosis of how you felt for the games, your body fat. For me, just cleaning up my diet,” Jones said. “I’ve learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness. All that stuff… eating healthy, taking out a lot of things that are bad for my diet. But at the same time I need to maintain my weight and be able to take hits. So there’s a fine balance for every player.

Patriots fans will be hoping that Jones is able to be even more agile in the pocket but also still be able to stay healthy this upcoming season.

Why Is 2022 so Important for Jones?

As Jones heads into his second NFL season, fans will be looking for him to prove that he is here to stay. In his rookie season, Jones threw for 22 touchdowns in 2021 which led all rookie quarterbacks.

But in 2022, a lot more pressure will be on Jones. New England’s defense isn’t what it once was with J.C. Jackson departing for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots still have a hole to fill in the secondary which means the offense will have to take on increased pressure. While New England relied on their defense with a rookie quarterback in 2021, that quarterback will be under the microscope this upcoming season.

So Patriots fans should be excited about Jones’ new look. If he is able to escape pressure and even scamper for a first down, New England’s offense could be quite successful in 2022.