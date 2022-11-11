Patriots Mac Jones Broke Dubious Streak Vs. Colts

The New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones had one of those streaks heading into the Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts that no quarterback is proud to have.

Heading into the battle with the Colts, Jones had thrown an interception in seven consecutive games dating back to Week 16 of the 2021 season when he lit up a poor Jacksonville Jaguars defense for 227 yards, 3 TDs, and no picks.

Jones subsequently threw an interception in the loss to the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 season finale. He threw two more in the Patriots’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones even threw an interception in the Pro Bowl.

He missed two games this season after his high ankle sprain, but leading up to the game with the Colts, Jones had thrown an interception in every contest he played in 2022. Thankfully Jones avoided throwing a pick against the Colts as his defense and special teams units carried the team to a 26-3 victory.

Jones is still reeling and not playing nearly as well as he did early in his rookie season. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones is the second-worst-rated quarterback in the NFL through nine weeks.

Many are blaming Bill Belichick and the junky offensive system they have put around Jones, but some of the blame has to go to the man throwing the boatload of interceptions–especially considering the pick-throwing trend began last season before Belichick turned Mac over to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Around the NFL: Falcons RB Manages Odd Stat Line on Thursday Night

Speaking of streaks of futility, the Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier had one of the worst and odd stats you’ll ever see. Allgeier somehow finished the Falcons’ Thursday night loss to the Carolina Panthers with minus-17 yards receiving. According to NFL on CBS, only six other players since 1950 have managed such a thing in an NFL game.

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier finished the game with -17 receiving yards. Only 6 other players dating back to 1950 have reached that mark. pic.twitter.com/DI78Ao0rND — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 11, 2022

In the 25-15 loss to the Panthers, Allgeier had three receptions on three targets. His longest “gain,” or the most positive play, was a minus-5-yard completion.

That’s a tough night at the office. At least Allgeier did manage to rush for 20 yards bringing him to a grand total of three yards from scrimmage in the game.

I feel sorry for anyone who had and started Allgeier on their fantasy football team.

Around the NFL: Maurice Jones-Drew Slams Falcons’ Use of Kyle Pitts

The Falcons’ loss to the Panthers drew tons of attention because it was the only NFL action happening on Nov. 10. NFL GameDay analyst and former NFL Pro-Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew took umbrage with the way the Falcons have used promising tight end Kyle Pitts.

Listen to the clip below, Jones-Drew says: “Maybe we should go back and watch the tape on why they drafted him and utilize him that way.”

"Maybe we should go back and watch the tape on why they drafted him and utilize him that way."@MJD sounds off on Kyle Pitts' usage pic.twitter.com/5sBvAAoML9 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 11, 2022

Pitts was targeted eight times on Thursday night, but Jones-Drew insists the Falcons are “overcoaching.” He says Atlanta is trying to get too creative with how they use Pitts rather than aligning him in formations where he gets one-on-one opportunities.

So far this season, Pitts has just 25 catches for 313 yards and 2 TDs.