Mac Jones Has ‘Taken Control’ of Patriots Offense: Report

ntering his second NFL season, it is clear that Mac Jones is feeling much more comfortable with the New England Patriots.

2022 will be a crucial year for Jones. It’s his chance to take the next step in his career or possibly stumble and have a down year.

But from all Patriots fans have been hearing out of Gillette Stadium, Jones is doing all the right things. He isn’t just taking leadership on the field, he is doing so off of the field and in the playbook.

“Has he taken control of the offense? That’s a capital YES, exclamation mark, exclamation mark,” Jakobi Meyers said Thursday at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. “He’s the real deal. We’re all trying to catch up what’s in his mind, his vision.”

Meyers also noticed that players have noticed Jones’ command.

“I know him and the coaches have been doing a great job of just relaying information to us, but ultimately when we’re out there, he tells us,” Meyers said. “And we ask him, ‘How do you want it? Where do you want us to be? When do you want us to be there?’

“He’s been really adamant about what he says. He has a clear vision in his mind … we just have to catch the ball he throws.”

Jones himself also said that he is taken control of the offense.

“Yeah, I think that’s the whole point of the quarterback, to lead the guys around you, get them the ball,” Jones stated when asked about taking ownership of the offense. “I have the ball every play and I have to make decisions to help the team win. You have to stop from losing before you can win. That’s the goal — do that even better this year.”

Who Will Call Plays for Jones and the Patriots?

Jones isn’t the only member of the Patriots organization that is being lauded for his leadership. The quarterback has noticed how hands-on Bill Belichick has been this season.

“He’s very hands-on. Last year, he was more with the defense. But now, it’s like, ‘OK, let me show you this’ and he’s kind of coaching us,” Jones said. “I feel like we’ve made a lot of growth together as an offensive unit with him. He’s seen the most amount of football of any of our coaches. He’s seen defense, offense and special teams, so having his input is always going to be very beneficial to me, because he knows what puts stress on the defense.”

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia have been rumored to call plays but could Belichick just decide to do it himself? Only time will tell.

What Should Patriots Fans Expect From Jones?

Jones is coming off an impressive rookie season. He threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. With improvements on offense such as the acquisition of DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots passing game should be successful in 2022.

With Jones leading the way and taking control of the offense, New England is primed for success ahead of the 2022 regular season.