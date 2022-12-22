Bold NFL Analyst Pitches Epic ‘My-Problem-For-Your-Problem’ Patriots Trade

Fox Sports personality and multi-sports analyst Nick Wright has his critics and supporters, but no matter which side of the fence you sit with him, no one can question his boldness.

Wright ranked the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones 13th among the 16 starting AFC quarterbacks in May on an episode of First Things First. At the time, some might have felt Wright was crazy, considering Jones was coming off an impressive rookie season in 2021. As it turns out, Wright might not have been wrong about Jones. Through 14 roller-coaster games during the 2022 regular season, Jones is currently ranked 29th in player grade at quarterback in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The New York Jets’ Wilson is ranked 35th.

While that marinates, Wright has shared yet another bold Jones concept. Wright recently tossed the idea of the Patriots swinging a one-for-one, or as Wright called it, “a my-problem-for-your-problem” trade with the Jets. In Wright’s proposed deal, the Patriots would send Jones to the Jets in exchange for Gang Green’s talented but embattled quarterback Wilson. Wright explained the ideology behind his proposed deal on a Dec. 22 episode of his podcast, What’s Wright. Take a look and listen:

Who says no to a Zach Wilson for Mac Jones trade? 🤔 — @getnickwright explores: pic.twitter.com/qrGSe4NVBY — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) December 23, 2022

Mac Jones-Zach Wilson Trade Proposal: Does This Work For the Jets and Patriots?

Wright points out the Jets’ desire to have a quarterback that plays a safer brand of football, and he likened it to “the way Mac Jones played as a rookie.” According to Wright, both quarterbacks “have fallen out of favor” with their current teams. There could be some truth to that concept considering both have been benched at a point this season, and neither is playing particularly well overall–as evidenced by their low PFF grades.

Finding a fit for Jones with the Jets is easy.

The Jets already have the third stingiest defense in the NFL from a yards-allowed-per-game standpoint (heading into their Thursday night clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars), per ESPN. You could strongly argue that Jones’ more measured play would better fit the Jets than Wilson’s gun-slinging approach.

What’s Wilson’s draw for the Patriots?

According to Wright, the Patriots should be open to moving Jones, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, for Wilson, who the Jets picked second because the latter has more “physical tools” than the former. Almost no one would argue Wilson is a better athlete with a more lively arm.

That said, it is tough to make a strong case for Wilson being Bill Belichick’s cup of tea. Belichick hates turnovers and reckless play with the football. Wilson has not proven he prioritizes ball security. Throughout Wilson’s brief career, he has thrown picks at an even higher rate (2.8%) than Jones (2.5%), per Pro Football Reference. Thus, it is tough to imagine the Patriots signing off on this intriguing but far-fetched deal.

Still, Wright has done his job of generating conversation with an entertaining concept.

Final Patriots-Bengals Injury Report

The final injury report for the Patriots’ crucial clash with the Cincinnati Bengals has been released, per Patriots.com. The Patriots need to win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive and the red-hot Bengals (winners of six in a row) need a victory to ensure they stay at least one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is a look at the injury report for both teams.

PATRIOTS (7-7)

OUT

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle (DNP)

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (LP)

CB Jack Jones, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee (LP)

BENGALS (10-4)

OUT

DE Sam Hubbard, Calf (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Jalen Davis, Thumb (LP)

TE Hayden Hurst, Calf (LP)

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder (FP)

DT Jay Tufele, Illness (FP)

Kickoff is 1 pm ET on Christmas Eve from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.