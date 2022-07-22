Patriots New Acquisition Needs Great Camp ‘To Avoid Being Cut’: Report

The New England Patriots completed a trade with the Cleveland Browns, sending Chase Winovich to the Dawg Pound in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson. The deal was seen as a swap of underperforming but talented linebackers who might simply be in the need of a change of scenery.

As Wilson heads into his first training camp with the Patriots, the pressure may already be on for him to prove he’s worthy of a roster spot in New England. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey called Wilson a player needing a strong camp to “avoid being cut.”

After posting 82 tackles, seven passes defended, and four tackles for loss in 2019, his rookie season, Wilson tailed off considerably in 2020 and 2021. Injuries were a part of the problem, as he missed six games.

If he’s healthy, he’ll have to battle the likes of Josh Uche, Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins, Anfernee Jennings, and Raekwon McMillan for spots at linebacker. Wilson is still just 24 years old, so he has some upside, and we’ve seen him play well in the NFL.

The talent is there; it’s just a matter of whether or not he’ll put it together again.

The Point Behind Acquiring Wilson

Why did the Patriots give up on Winovich and swap him for Wilson?

Winovich had proven himself to be a serviceable pass rusher during his career. He had 11 sacks through his first two years in the NFL.

Unfortunately, he didn’t record a sack in a frustrating third season that also saw him miss four contests. While Wilson’s play tailed off in 2020 and 2021, he better fits what the Patriots want to do with their linebackers stylistically.

New England’s linebackers lacked overall speed and athleticism last year, and at his best, Wilson is a guy capable of flying around the field and making plays against the run and pass. Winovich’s gifts were almost exclusive to pass-rushing.

The hope is that Wilson can find himself in a role similar to Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy or Elandon Roberts. If he can, New England will have flipped a former player with a poor fit for the roster with one who is still young enough to have his best years with the Patriots.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Patriots Coaching Assignments Announced

There has been much made about the structure of the Patriots coaching staff. On Thursday, the team shared specifics. Dan Roche of WBZ tweeted the details in a three-part thread.

#Patriots Coaching Staff(1/3) HC: Bill Belichick Sr Football Advisor/OLine: Matt Patricia

Offensive Assistant/QBs: Joe Judge

WR/KRs: Troy Brown

TEs: Nick Caley

RBs: Vinnie Sunseri

Assistant OLine: Billy Yates

Offensive Assistant: Tyler Hughes

Offensive Assistant: Evan Rothstein — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 22, 2022

#Patriots Coaching Staff(2/3) LBs: Jerod Mayo

LBs: Steve Belichick

Safeties: Brian Belichick

D-Line: DeMarcus Covington

CBs: Mike Pellegrino

NFL Coaching Fellowship/Defense: V’Angelo Bentley — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 22, 2022

#Patriots Coaching Staff(3/3): Special Teams Coordinator: Cam Achord ST Assistant: Joe Houston Head Strength and Conditioning: Moses Cabrera Strength and Conditioning Assistant: Deron Mayo — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 22, 2022

This breakdown confirmed the Patriots are heading into the 2022 season without an offensive or defensive coordinator. It appears Joe Judge and Matt Patricia will tag-team on the duties that would usually be designated for an offensive coordinator. However, it is still unclear who will be the primary play-caller for the team.

Kendrick Bourne Has Been All About Positivity This Offseason

If you follow Kendrick Bourne on social media, you’ve undoubtedly caught the vibe of his posts throughout the offseason. Bourne has been especially positive and spiritual with messages like the one below designed to uplift his followers.

Faith, Grit, Joy! — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) July 21, 2022

Bourne is one player the Patriots expect to have a strong season in 2022.

