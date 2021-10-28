Patriots Urged to Target Disgruntled Colts RB

The NFL trade deadline is November 2 at 4pm ET. The question circulating around the New England Patriots‘ universe is will Bill Belichick pull off a deal to improve his roster.

One of the areas the Patriots may look to improve is at running back.

The Patriots have been linked repeatedly to Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack. The former 1,000-yard rusher has asked the Colts to trade him, and the Patriots are among the expected RB-needy teams to have interest.

The Patriots have 4 running backs on the roster who aren’t currently injured that have played a significant role for the team this year. Because of that, some may be wondering where Mack would fit if the team acquired him in a deadline deal.

Do the Patriots Still Need Another RB?

Damien Harris has been among the most productive running backs in the NFL this season. He has rushed for 437 yards and 5 TDs this season with the only downside being some ball-security issues sprinkled about through the first five games.

Brandon Bolden has been a pleasant surprise as a replacement for James White. The Patriots lost their team leader early in the season to a hip injury, but Bolden has filled in admirably. He had 6 receptions for 79 yards and a TD in the 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has shown flashes, but his lack of consistency has kept him on and off the active roster from week to week. Finally, J.J. Taylor fought back from his own fumble issues early in the season, but he has still yet to prove himself to be a player the Patriots seem to feel comfortable sticking with each week.

The uncertainty associated with Stevenson and Taylor appears to be the opening that could make Mack an attractive option.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey linked Mack to New England. He wrote:

New England has a stable No. 1 running back in Damien Harris, but after him, the Patriots have been flipping between Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden. The Patriots can put an end to the revolving door at the backup running back spot by acquiring Mack from one of their old AFC rivals. Mack is only two years removed from a 1,000-yard season and he proved that he is healthy after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2020 campaign. Mack wants out of Indianapolis and New England could be one of the best fits for him since it needs to establish a solid two-man rushing attack in support of Jones.

A Look Ahead to Week 8 For the Patriots

With no deal done for the Patriots, they soldier ahead to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Patriots need to even their record at 4-4, but it won’t be easy as they try to slow down Justin Herbert and the Bolts’ dynamic offense.

The Chargers’ passing game ranks seventh in the NFL and that could present a problem for a Patriots team that has question marks in its secondary. Here is a look at the remaining schedule for the Patriots along with their results through Week 7.

New England Patriots (3-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9

