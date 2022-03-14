Patriots In Talks With Free-Agent Speedster WR: Report

The New England Patriots are interested in finding Mac Jones more dangerous weapons in the passing game. While many are screaming for the team to chase Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry or even DaVante Adams in a trade, the Patriots are reportedly eyeing free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling., per USA Today’s Henry McKenna.

Other outlets also reported the Patriots’ interest in Valdes-Scantling:

The Patriots are showing interest in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per source. The 6'4 WR would certainly stretch the field for Mac Jones. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 14, 2022

#Patriots discussing deal for WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling. No deal yet but a lot of interest. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 14, 2022

New England isn’t the only team reportedly interested in Valdes-Scantling.

NFL insider Josina Anderson offered five other teams showing interest in the speedster:

What Marquez Valdes-Scantling Could Offer the Patriots?

Valdes-Scantling’s size and speed make him an intriguing possibility in any NFL offense. However, he has yet to produce on a level that has represented him maximizing his talent.

The 27-year-old is coming off a season when he missed six games. In 11 contests, MVS recorded 26 receptions for 430 yards and 3 TDs. His best season came in 2020 when he played in all 16 games on the schedule.

MVS snagged 33 passes for 690 yards and a career-high six TDs. He also led the league in yards per catch at 20.9. Throughout his collegiate and NFL career, MVS has established himself as a deep threat. He has a reception of 60 yards or more in every season and one for 74 or more yards in the last three campaigns.

If the Patriots are truly interested, it appears they would look for MVS to play a role Nelson Agholor failed to excel in last season. The Patriots had hoped Agholor could represent a major playmaker downfield, but he underwhelmed in 2021 with just 37 receptions for 473 yards and 3 TDs.

New England signed Agholor to a two-year, $22 million deal in Spring 2021, but there is a chance he is cut loose before the start of the 2022 season. A deal with MVS is almost certainly going to be cheaper than it would cost the Patriots to retain Agholor.

Is MVS a Big Enough Fish?

Patriots Nation isn’t likely to be overly enthused if the team does sign MVS. Quite honestly, the Patriots have attempted to fill the void of a No. 1 receiver with mid-tier free agents like MVS for years. The team has yet to find a player capable of occupying that role.

Julian Edelman was a slot receiver who had an amazing run with the Patriots, but he was never the big, physical, No. 1 option for downfield plays that changes the way a defense has to defend an offense.

Can MVS fill that role? that remains to be seen, but it seems safe to say, Patriots Nation would be more excited if the team were kicking the tires on a potential Robinson signing, or even a trade for DK Metcalf with the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks.

It’s too early into the NFL’s legal tampering time period to call anything that hasn’t been signed a done deal. Stay tuned as more information rolls in during this very busy time period for the Patriots and the rest of the NFL.

