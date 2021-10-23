Former New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has earned a reputation as an outspoken and sometimes controversial personality since he hung up the cleats.

Bennett, who spent parts of his final two seasons in the NFL in New England seemed to recall his time with organization as a positive. However, Bennett did take aim at a former teammate recently.

Former Patriots TE Martellus Bennett Destroys Jimmy Garoppolo

Anyone who has ever listened to Bennett speak, especially since his career ended, knows he’s a candid, sometimes hilarious and always colorful speaker.

On this day when he appeared as a guest on “Double Coverage” the podcast for Devin and Jason McCourty, Bennett took aim at former Patriots teammate Garoppolo. Bennett blamed one of the team’s losses in the 2016 season on Garoppolo, and Bennett didn’t hold back in his assessment of the San Francisco 49ers’ current starting QB. Bennett said:

Bro, we lost two games. One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a b—-. He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a f—ed up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b—- about it all. That’s why he … you can’t win with a b—- for a quarterback, first of all. That was the whole thing with him: He didn’t want to come out and do anything because his agent was trying to protect his body or some s— like that. Which, I can’t fault him for that. But like, you should have made that decision on Thursday. Now it’s Sunday. So anyways, he’s not going out there, so now Jacoby straps up and we lost to the Buffalo Bills. We shouldn’t have lost. It was just last-minute, trying to make adjustments for what Jacoby could do.”

Here is a look at the entire segment:





Play



Video Video related to former patriot slams jimmy garoppolo: ‘you can’t win with a b—- for a qb’ 2021-10-23T06:47:43-04:00

In 2016, the Patriots were dominant. They finished the season 14-2 as Bennett mentioned and defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the infamous 3-28 game. Bennett would sign with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason ahead of the 2017 campaign.

After Week 8, Bennett was released and he signed with the Patriots for a second stint. Unfortunately, he only played in two contests with the Patriots that season. He landed on injured reserve where he remained the rest of the year. Bennett retired at the end of the 2017 season.

What’s Happening With Jimmy Garoppolo This Season?

Garoppolo is playing with the San Francisco 49ers where he’s trying to hold off the team’s young and eventual franchise quarterback Trey Lance.

The Niners are 2-3 and Lance started in Week 6 in the team’s 17-10 loss to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Garoppolo was nursing an injury which led to Lance starting against the Cardinals.

Ahead of the Niners’ Week 7 battle with the Carolina Panthers, Lance cannot play because of a knee injury. Garoppolo will get the start with an opportunity to solidify his place as the starter for the remainder of the season. Welp, at least in San Francisco he shouldn’t have to worry about a tight end slamming him after the game.