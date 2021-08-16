Patriots Veteran Possibly ‘Knocked Out’ in Rough Joint Practice With Eagles

The joint practice between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles didn’t go as smoothly as the former may have hoped.

By most accounts, the Eagles got the better of the session, and specifically, Patriots tight end might have been injured on after taking a hard hit from the Eagles’ Derek Barnett.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan thinks LaCosse may have lost consciousness momentarily after the hit that many described as thudding.

#Patriots TE Matt LaCosse just got de-cleated by #Eagles DE Derek Barnett on a short hospital ball from Cam Newton that led him right into the hit. He may have been knocked out. LaCosse was down for 30 seconds and is walking off with members of the medical staff. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 16, 2021

Pro Football Report’s Bob Grotz also believes LaCosse was knocked out from the hit.

First casualty of joint practice is Patriots TE Matt Lacosse (6-6, 255), who was temporarily knocked out on a big hit. Looked like Eagles Derek Barnett — Bob Grotz (@BobGrotz) August 16, 2021

CLNS’ Evan Lazar felt the hit might have be a bit too much for a practice session.

Derek Barnett just laid out Matt LaCosse on a shallow crosser. LaCosse is up and walking off. Definitely a little much for practice by Barnett. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 16, 2021

Piggybacking on Callahan’s “hospital ball” reference, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard pointed the finger at Cam Newton, who threw the pass, as he called the throw a “buddy pass,” implying it put LaCosse in a vulnerable position.

LaCosse laid out by Barnett on a buddy pass by Newton. Led him right into it. LaCosse stayed down. McDaniels looked pissed — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 16, 2021

Without seeing the play or understanding what was called and the route that was run, it is impossible to say exactly who, or if anyone was at fault. However, Newton was asked about the play during his session with the media after the joint practice.

Cam Newton Talked About the Pass That Led to LaCosse’s Injury

When Newton was asked about the throw, there was some obvious regret.

“Well, those throws, you gotta just go back and look at em,” Newton said in response to the question about the play when LaCosse was injured. “No one wants to see their teammate get carted off, or lying down on the ground after a play. By no means did I intend to have any kind of disaster on that play.”

The immediate concern is for LaCosse’s well being. The obvious hope is that he is OK, but if LaCosse does miss time, it could create a depth issue at tight end.

The Patriots’ Tight End Depth Could Be Tested

Prized free-agent acquisition Hunter Henry has already missed time with a shoulder injury. The Patriots had planned to run a lot of two tight end sets with Henry and another free-agent acquisition, Jonnu Smith.

We don’t know how many tight ends the Patriots will keep on the roster, but with second-year pro Devin Asiasi missing time during training camp due to COVID-19, and now a potential injury to LaCosse, there could be a depth issue. Even Smith has battled injuries throughout training camp.

When you consider how heavily Newton and even Mac Jones is expected to lean on the tight ends, this is concerning. Last season, the Patriots’ tight end group was arguably the worst in the NFL. Ryan Izzo was the best at the position with Asiasi struggling to get on the field, and the recently released Dalton Keene experiencing some of the same problems.

With the Patriots offense set to lean heavily on the run game with short, precision passes, this could be a developing story throughout the preseason and even into Week 1. Stay tuned.