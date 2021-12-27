Patriots Have 2 Crucial Defenders Landing On COVID-19 List

The current spread of COVID-19 is seemingly running ramped through almost every major sports team, and the New England Patriots aren’t exempt.

On Monday, the team’s top pass rusher Matthew Judon and one of its best inside linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley landed on the COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Patriots LB Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley went to the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2021

Bentley and Judon join running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the COVID-19 list. The former played in the team’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but the latter missed the game. It’s unclear if Judon and Bentley will be able to test off the list and play in Sunday’s game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopes are high that neither Judon nor Bentley experience any serious complications with infection, and that they can return to practice or the lineup as soon as possible.

From a pure football standpoint, this is perhaps the worst possible time for the Patriots to deal with these losses. They’re behind the Bills in the AFC East divisional race because of tiebreakers, and their spot in the AFC postseason hasn’t been secured.

Quite honestly, the Patriots need to win out against the Jags and the Miami Dolphins to lock up a spot in the playoffs. If they don’t win both games, they will need help from other teams.

