Matthew Judon’s Top 100 Ranking Draws Strong Reaction From NFL’s Elite

The NFL released its Top 100 players list, and two New England Patriots were included. Patriots’ second-year quarterback Mac Jones was ranked 85th on the list, and veteran linebacker Matthew Judon was ranked 52nd.

After his first year in New England, Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) makes his debut on the countdown💪 The @Patriots LB takes spot 52 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/Hr1CsFz5L8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

The entire list hasn’t been released, but unless you still consider Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback a Patriot at heart, no one else from the team could sensibly be ranked in the Top 50 above Judon and Jones.

There were several reactions across the NFL universe, but notably, New Orleans Saints’ safety and future Hall-of-Famer Tyrann Mathieu weighed in on what makes Judon such a good player. In a video released by NFL Network, Mathieu said:

“He can cover running backs out of the backfield. He can obviously pass rush. He can defend the run. Being with a guy like Bill Belichick, they run a versatile system and it allows guys like him to really show who they are.”

Another member of the NFL’s elite, the Bucs’ Lavonte David, had similarly good things to say about Judon. David compared Judon to a former Patriots pass rusher Chandler Jones. David said:

“Yeah, I’m a fan of his game. I think he sacked Tom (Brady) this year when we played him. … I don’t think they’ve had a guy like that since Chandler Jones, maybe. They definitely have a gem in him.”

🚨MATT JUDON IS #52 ON THE NFL TOP 100🚨 Mac Jones on what makes @man_dammn great: "His red sleeves" lol#Patriots pic.twitter.com/i7hjgN0U3X — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 15, 2022

In his first year with the Patriots, Judon made his third straight Pro Bowl. After back-to-back Pro-Bowl seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Judon set a career-high with 12.5 sacks and an Approximate Value rating of 14, per Pro Football Reference.

Judon was the most consistent performer on a Patriots defense that had its ups and downs in 2021. Judon, who turned 30 on Monday, is expected to lead what could be an improved and more athletic group on defense this season.

Comparing Judon to Other Patriots Sack Masters From the Past

If Judon can produce another double-digit sack season for the Patriots, he’d become just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat. He’d be the first Patriots player in 36 years to do it, as Garin Veris did it in 1985 and 1986. The other two Patriots with back-to-back double-digit sack seasons were Andre Tippett in 1984 and 1985 (he probably would have done it in 1986 as well, but injuries limited him to 11 games, and he had 9.5 that season) and Tony McGee, who holds the team record with four consecutive double-digit sack campaigns from 1976-79.

If Judon simply duplicates what he did for the Patriots in 2021, he’ll vault into 22nd place on New England’s all-time sack list.

Will Judon Have Help Rushing the Passer This Season?

Last season, Judon’s 12.5 sacks led the team and second place (Kyle Van Noy with 5) wasn’t particularly close. Van Noy wasn’t brought back as he landed with the Los Angeles Chargers on what appears to be a stacked defense.

Will Judon have a more productive running mate in 2022? Perhaps the best potential candidate to help Judon apply pressure is second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore. The Patriots have rarely had a defensive tackle under Bill Belichick, making their presence felt as a pass rusher on a major scale.

However, Barmore has the skills to make a significant jump in the sack total category in his second year. Last season, he finished with just 1.5, but a five or 6-sack season seems within his grasp if he can make the kind of impact most believe he’s capable of in 2022.

There’s also Josh Uche, who has been mostly underwhelming as he’s battled injuries since coming into the league in 2020. This is the year he is supposed to make an impact. Also, don’t sleep on the semi-forgotten Anfernee Jennings. He, too, was a part of the 2020 draft class. Jennings missed all of the 2021 season but has flashed during training camp and in the Patriots’ preseason opener. So, he’s another name to watch.