Patriots Matthew Judon Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa Concussion

he NFL world held its breath on Thursday evening after watching Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa be stretchered off the field and New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon didn’t hold back when reacting to the traumatic injury.

After being thrown to the ground while being sacked in the second quarter, Tagovailoa was motionless on the ground and ended up being taken to a local hospital where the Dolphins said he was evaluated after suffering neck and head injuries. Miami also said that he is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.

The serious injury comes on the heels of Tagovailoa appearing to suffer a head injury during Week 3 but the quarterback cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game.

Judon took to Twitter to react to the terrible injury.

“It was no reason that man should of been in the game,” Judon tweeted. “SMH. Protect yourself because some people only see you as a football player.”

So far in 2022, Judon has 10 tackles and three sacks this season per Pro Football Reference.

Did Any Former Patriots Comment on the Injury?

Judon was far from the only current player to react to the incident. Even some former players gave their thoughts.

Former Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower sent his prayers to Tagovailoa while also calling out Amazon’s broadcast of the injury.

“Why the hell would you replay this man laying on the ground like that…prayers up tua,” he tweeted.

Why the hell would you replay this man laying on the ground like that…prayers up tua 🙏🏾 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) September 30, 2022

One of the reasons that Hightower and many others were upset was that the camera clearly showed the quarterback exhibiting the fencing response. This is an indicator of brain trauma and is shown immediately after moderate forces have been applied to the brainstem, the forearms are held flexed or extended for a period lasting up to several seconds after the impact.

What Does Aaron Rodgers Think of Judon?

Ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers talked about New England’s defense pointing out Judon specifically.

“He’s got three sacks and 91’s (Deatrich Wise) got four, so they got a good pass rush,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. “Plus, they give you a ton of different looks, you know, with empty pressures, adjustments, checks of their own, delayed blitzes, spying — lot of different things they can do. So, we got to be aware of where he’s at because he’s a game-wrecker.”

Judon later reacted to Rodgers shouting him out.

“He should know who I am, he’s gotta play me, man! With the most respect to Aaron Rodgers as I can, I think he watches film and knows who we are and we know who he is,” Judon said. “Regardless, if Aaron’s playing or Jordan (Love) is playing, regardless of who’s behind the center, we’re trying to get after him. He knows that. We know that. So him knowing my name, or him not knowing my name, ain’t going to really have any effect on me doing my job. I’m out there to do a job and get whoever’s got the ball on the ground. But shouts out to Aaron Rodgers for knowing my name, I guess.”