Patriots Urged to Pursue NFL Record Holder

It’s been a long time since the New England Patriots actually signed or traded for one of the big-name wide receivers that seem to be routinely linked to them in speculation or legitimate rumors around the NFL universe.

With a serious playoff team set to embark on the second season and the arrow pointing up thanks to a variety of strong young players, perhaps this coming offseason will inspire the Patriots to grab the kind of passing weapon that can move the needle.

That thought process is seemingly powering some of the latest pieces of speculation around the Patriots’ potential pursuit of a wide receiver this offseason.

NFL Analyst Likes Michael Thomas to the Patriots

Back at the beginning of the 2021 season, Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network made his case for the Patriots targeting the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas.

“New England spent roughly $77.5 in guaranteed money on their receiving group and they are certainly upgraded. But, the team still lacks a true No. 1 target,” Teape wrote. “Could Thomas of the Saints fill that void? When healthy, Thomas is as dominant as they come at the wide receiver position. He had at least 1,137 yards and five touchdowns each of his first four seasons in the NFL. He led the league in receptions with 125 and 149 (an NFL record) in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he was also the leading receiver with 1,725 yards.”

The biggest question for Thomas is about his health. After a season of rehab that also included a setback along his way to recovery that led to him being shelved for the rest of the season, that’s probably an even bigger question than it was 5 months ago.

The Saints have a potential out with Thomas’ current deal and they could release him. If that happens, he’d be a free agent who could sign with the team of his choice.

“Built to overpower teams with the running game, things would be even easier for the Patriots’ offense if they had a dynamic, true No. 1 wide receiver taking some attention away from opposing defenses as well,” Teape insists. “Michael Thomas could be that weapon for New England.”

Thomas Might Be Right in the Patriots’ Range if He’s Released

After playing in just 7 games in 2020 and missing all of the 2021 season, Thomas almost seems like a player destined to be released considering his recent injury history and the money the Saints would owe him (nearly $50 million) if they don’t exercise their out.

Thomas will be 29 years old in March, which makes it seem less likely the Saints would want to retain him.

If he is released, Thomas would be in a position to sign a prove-it deal with a team to show he’s healthy and still capable at performing at an elite level. The Patriots might be the ideal team to serve as a suitor.

With a young upstart quarterback like Mac Jones, Thomas could be interested in being the young signal-caller’s No. 1 target.

